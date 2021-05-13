"No more experiments with the team, it’s time to get serious" - Pakistan coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that the time for experiments is over for the Pakistan team, with a crucial tour of England and the ICC T20 World Cup around the corner. The Pakistan coach suggested that they will field their best XI in every match from here onwards.

Pakistan had a fruitful tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, where they won every series across various formats. The Asian outfit also brought in some new faces, with 36-year- old Tabish Khan making his debut in the second Test against Zimbabwe.

However, Misbah-ul-Haq explained that Pakistan will now stop experimenting and focus on finding their best XI in every match, with a mega-event like the T20 World Cup looming on the horizon.

"No more experiments with the team. It’s time to get serious and go along with the cricketers for a tough series who have a realistic chance of playing for the country. England series are tough and also the other series coming up including T20 World Cup. The focus will be on finding the best playing XI in each match," Misbah said in a virtual press conference.

Alhumdulillah, congratulations to my whole team for an amazing effort throughout the series. We end this tour on a high note. Well done, my champions! Especially @RealHa55an, @AbidAli_Real, @AzharAli_, @iShaheenAfridi and #NaumanAli. Keep it up, boys!#ZIMvPAK #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/tZXSv7A1CW — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 10, 2021

Pakistan have close to a two-month break as their next assignment is in July, when they will tour England for a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series. England are also slated to tour Pakistan for a T20I series in October.

"Not our fault if the opposition isn't at full strength" - Misbah-ul-Haq

Misbah-ul-Haq

Many experts underplayed Pakistan's achievement of winning away from home against South Africa and Zimbabwe as both African teams fielded weakened sides.

While the Proteas lost several key players due to their involvement in the IPL, Zimbabwe missed some senior players because of injuries.

However, Misbah-ul-Haq shot back at the critics, stating it wasn't Pakistan's fault that they had to play weak opponents.

"South Africa did miss their key players but they were playing at home. Also, their replacements were able performers. It's unfortunate that we couldn't face their best side but in their own conditions, they were a strong side. You can only look after your own performances. It's not our fault if the opposition isn't at full strength," said Misbah-ul-Haq.

Pakistan beat South Africa 2-1 and 3-1 in the ODI and T20I series respectively before trouncing Zimbabwe 2-1 and 2-0 in T20Is and Tests.