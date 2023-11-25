"No more forcing friendships or relationships"- Rishabh Pant comes up with a cryptic Instagram story

Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story. The wicketkeeper-batter posted a quote, which subtly hinted that his relationship with someone whom he was close to is no longer the same.

Rishabh Pant has been away from the international arena and domestic cricket matches ever since his accident last December. He has been slowly recovering from his injuries and is expected to be back, leading the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024.

During his time away from the cricket field, Rishabh Pant has been quite active on social media. Earlier today, he uploaded a quote on his Instagram story, which read:

"No more forcing friendships or relationships. Either it flows or it goes.."

Expand Tweet

Since Pant did not post a photo of himself with that person or tag the person's Instagram ID, it is hard to guess who is he talking about in this Instagram story.

Will Rishabh Pant return in IPL 2024?

As mentioned ahead, Pant is nearing full fitness and is likely to captain the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. He is unlikely to feature in India's squads for the series against South Africa, Afghanistan and England.

Pant may consider playing a few local T20 tournaments to get ready for the IPL 2024 season. The last time Pant played an IPL match was in the 2022 season, where his team Delhi Capitals lost a crucial match against Mumbai Indians and got eliminated from the race to the playoffs.

The Capitals finished in the bottom half of the points table last season, with Pant unavailable for all games. Pant should be back as the captain in 2024, and his presence should help DC finish in the upper half of the standings. As per reports, DC have released Manish Pandey and Sarfaraz Khan ahead of the auction.