No Jasprit Bumrah as Shubman Gill reveals toughest bowler he has faced amid Asia Cup 2025 [Watch]

India’s T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill recently featured in a rapid-fire segment where he gave some interesting answers, including naming the toughest bowler he has faced. Gill was last seen in action during India’s opening Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE on Wednesday, September 10, in Dubai.The 26-year-old scored a quickfire 20* off nine balls as India cruised to a thumping nine-wicket victory while chasing 58, with 93 deliveries remaining. On Friday, September 12, Sony Sports shared a video on Instagram in which Gill revealed that he has carried nine bats for the ongoing tournament.During the interaction, Shubman Gill picked Abhishek Sharma as the teammate he would like to bat with for life. He also admitted that he would love to add AB de Villiers’ scoop shot to his repertoire. The Punjab batter further named England great James Anderson as the toughest bowler he has faced and highlighted India’s 2025 Champions Trophy triumph as one of the most special moments of his career.Watch the video here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Men in Blue will be back in action on Sunday, September 14, when they face Pakistan in their second Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.“Hunger is something that you can't learn” - Shubman Gill talks about his greatest inspirations in cricketShubman Gill recently appeared on a YouTube podcast with Apple Music, released on Thursday, September 11, where he was asked about the cricketers he idolized. The India Test skipper said:“I have had two idols. The first one was Sachin. He was my dad's favorite, and I got into cricket because of him. He retired in 2013. Around 2011, 2012, 2013 was actually when I started to have real knowledge about cricket: like how the game works, more than just skill, like mental and tactical.”“I loved watching Virat bhai, Virat Kohli, how he used to go about his business and just the sheer passion that he had for the game and the real hunger. Because passion and hunger is one thing; you can learn all the skills, all the techniques, and all of that, but hunger is something that you can't learn. Either you have it in you, or you don’t. And it was something that he had so much, and it really inspired me,” he added.Virat Kohli is expected to make his international return during India’s three-match ODI series against Australia, beginning on October 19.