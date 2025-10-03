"No modern-day batter defends the ball like this" - Aakash Chopra lauds Dhruv Jurel's century in IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Dhruv Jurel for performing consistently with the bat despite not being the Indian team's first-choice wicketkeeper. He particularly appreciated Jurel's defense against spin, highlighting that modern-day batters don't possess such a technique.

Jurel scored 125 runs off 210 balls as India ended Day 2 (Friday, October 3) of the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad at 448/5 in their first innings. The hosts have a 286-run first-innings lead heading into the third morning.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra praised Jurel for his defensive technique against spin.

"He is doing well consistently wherever he is getting chances. It's difficult when you are No. 2 and you get a chance only when the first-choice keeper is unavailable. In such a case, it's difficult to maintain your form consistently. His specialty is the confidence he shows in his defense and the way he defends. Both these things are 10 out of 10 against spin," the former India opener said.

"He plays shots in both directions against fast bowling. However, against spin, the way he opens up both his shoulders and plays the ball in front of him, keeping the bat in front of the pad, tells me he has played a lot on turning pitches. No modern-day batter defends the ball like this. If you see who has defended spin the best in this innings, that's Dhruv Jurel," he added.

Dhruv Jurel struck 15 fours and three sixes during his 125-run knock. He looked comfortable against both spin and pace before he was eventually caught behind off Khary Pierre's bowling.

"Questions will be asked about where Dhruv Jurel should be played" - Abhishek Nayar on wicketkeeper-batter cementing his place in the XI

Dhruv Jurel (left) and Ravindra Jadeja stitched together a 206-run fifth-wicket partnership. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same discussion, former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar noted that Dhruv Jurel has virtually ensured that he would be part of the XI even after Rishabh Pant is available for selection.

"It's a great opportunity for any player. You got a chance in home conditions when Rishabh Pant got injured, and you know you have to make the most of this opportunity, because when he returns, questions will be asked about whether Dhruv Jurel would play, but after this knock, questions will be asked about where Dhruv Jurel should be played, and you will have to play him," he said.

While concurring with Aakash Chopra that Jurel's initial selection was an inspirational move, the former India assistant coach praised the Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter for proving Ajit Agarkar's decision right.

"He hadn't scored too many runs in first-class cricket, and Aakash Chopra was discussing in commentary that when Ajit Agarkar selected him, it was an inspirational move because he didn't have that many runs. However, despite that, he scored runs under pressure against England first," Nayar observed.

To conclude, Nayar opined that Friday's knock would be the best innings of Jurel's career, not only in international cricket. He highlighted that the 24-year-old played such a convincing knock despite being under pressure of potentially losing his place once Pant returns.

