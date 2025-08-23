"No need to change something that is working"- Indian legend slams introduction of Bronco Test for players ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has questioned the introduction of the Bronco Test for the men's team players. The 38-year-old said that there was no need to change anything that was working. He added that as a player, he was in favor of continuity and admitted that a new regime coming in should work with the old guard for a period of time.

Reports emerged on Thursday that India's new strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux had suggested introducing the Bronco Test, which is widely used in soccer and rugby. Ashwin said on his YouTube channel "Ash ki Baat" (via The Times of India):

“I just want to raise some questions. As a player, the problem is one of continuity. I would really like some continuity. It is important to give that. Whenever a new trainer comes in, he should work with the outgoing trainer for six months to one year to give the handover.”

“There is no need to change something that is working. If something is working, then it needs to be discussed and then changed.”

Ashwin explained how a change in training methods affected players, mentioning that it could increase the risk of injuries. He also revealed that between 2017 and 2019, he was searching for his own training routine.

“When the trainers change, the testing mechanism changes. The trainer changes, the training schemes change. When this happens, players go through a lot of difficulty. As a player, if you keep changing training schemes, it is virtually very difficult for the players. In many cases, it could also lead to injuries".

“From 2017 to 2019, I was searching for my training scheme. I have endured this. Soham Desai knows all about this," the 106-Test veteran said.

During the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era, Indian players had to pass the yo-yo test to be eligible for selection. Former India batter Ambati Rayudu reportedly failed the test before a tour to England in 2018.

The Bronco Test- All you need to know and why it has been introduced

The Bronco Test starts with a 20m shuttle run. It is followed by a 40m run and a 60m run. This makes up one set, and players must complete five sets, totaling 1200m, without any breaks.

An Indian Express report stated that players were required to finish the test in six minutes. The report also noted that the Bronco Test was introduced at the BCCI's Center of Excellence in Bengaluru.

“The Bronco Test has been introduced at the Centre of Excellence. Some of India’s contracted players have travelled to Bengaluru and have taken the test. The Bronco Test is being used to ensure there are clear fitness standards. Also, it was noticed that Indian cricketers, more so the fast bowlers, were not running enough and spending too much time in the gym. Players have been told that they will have to do more running,” a source told The Indian Express.

Adrian Le Roux rejoined the Indian team as the strength and conditioning coach in June 2025. This is his second time in the role, having previously worked with the team from 2002 to 2003.

