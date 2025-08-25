No one is bigger than the game of cricket" - Former KKR batter's scathing attack on Jasprit Bumrah ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Manoj Tiwary slammed Jasprit Bumrah for picking and choosing the games he plays for India ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup. The 31-year-old played in only three out of the five Tests in the recent England series, thanks to workload management.

Bumrah has struggled with injuries throughout his career, with the latest being a back injury suffered at the start of the year in Australia. The injury kept the ace pacer out of action for three months.

Bumrah confirmed before the start of the England series about missing two out of the five Tests. The move was met with massive criticism from several former players, with Tiwary being the latest.

He told Crictracker:

"If a player is not fit for a five-Test series, when you know beforehand, then obviously, you will not pick that individual. Why will you not pick that individual? Because no one is bigger than the game of cricket. And it should be told to everyone, irrespective of whether he's Jasprit Bumrah, whether it is Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, or anyone in this world. No one is bigger than the game of cricket."

Tiwary added:

"If the team management knows or the selector knows that he's not going to survive for five Tests on a trot, he should not be picked."

Bumrah was impressive in the three Tests he played, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 26, including two 5-wicket hauls.

"He should not have been picked in the first place" - Manoj Tiwary on Jasprit Bumrah

Manoj Tiwary believes Jasprit Bumrah should not have been picked for the England series once he was to play in only three out of the five Tests. Incidentally, India lost two out of the three matches Bumrah played and won the two games he missed.

Mohammed Siraj stepped up big for the visitors, playing all five Tests and finishing with 23 wickets (highest in the series).

"We would have understood if the backup was not there, the bench strength was not there, then obviously you want to take Jasprit Bumrah because you know there is no other bowlers who are ready to take over international cricket. But when you know you have a bench strength, when you have a pool of fast bowlers who are really doing well, then obviously he should not have been picked in the first place," said Tiwary (via the aforementioned source).

Bumrah has been included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9.

