Former batter Wasim Jaffer has hailed Team India captain Rohit Sharma for playing a terrific knock against Bangladesh in the second ODI on Wednesday, December 7 despite an injured thumb. According to Jaffer, not many people would have expected Rohit to come out to bat after suffering the serious injury.

The Indian skipper picked up the injury while fielding at slip after Bangladesh won the toss and batted first. He attempted to take a low catch, but ended up hurting himself. Rohit left the field immediately and did not open the innings.

The right-hander eventually came in to bat at No. 9 after the Men in Blue slipped to 207/7 in a chase of 272. Rohit played a splendid innings, clobbering five sixes and three fours in his 28-ball 51*. India needed six off the last ball. However, Mustafizur Rahman got his yorker right and ensured victory for Bangladesh.

BCCI @BCCI



Comes back for the team



Walks in at No.9 in a run-chase



Scores 51*(28) to get us close to the target



Take a bow captain!



#TeamIndia | #BANvIND | @ImRo45 Gets hitComes back for the teamWalks in at No.9 in a run-chaseScores 51*(28) to get us close to the targetTake a bow captain! Gets hit Comes back for the teamWalks in at No.9 in a run-chase Scores 51*(28) to get us close to the target Take a bow captain! 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia | #BANvIND | @ImRo45 https://t.co/v47ykcbMce

Despite India’s defeat, Jaffer lauded Rohit for showing the courage to come out and bat with pain. He said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

“India were just one shot away. No one expected Rohit Sharma to come in to bat. Everyone felt that it was a serious injury. Maybe he could have come in a bit earlier. The way he came in and batted, he found it difficult against the spinners. However, he managed to switch gears and played an absolutely brilliant innings.

“He needs to be praised. It happens sometimes when you are injured. Somehow, you find a way to perform. Hats off to Rohit Sharma,” Jaffer added.

The Men in Blue needed 20 off the last over. Rohit smashed two fours and a six. However, he could not do much with the last-ball yorker apart from digging it out.

“India might as well have opened with Sundar” - Jaffer reckons Kohli should have come in at No. 3

Due to Rohit’s injury, Team India opened the innings with Virat Kohli. Jaffer opined that Washington Sundar could have been a better alternative as Kohli could then have batted at his usual position. Not convinced with India’s modified batting order, he stated:

“I was surprised to see Sundar at No. 4. Shreyas came in at 3, Kohli opened. Everyone else moved, but KL Rahul was still at No. 5. India might as well have opened with Sundar. Kohli could have come in at his number, so would have Shreyas and KL. Would have made more sense.”

BCCI @BCCI "Rohit’s courage with the bat was phenomenal."



Head Coach Rahul Dravid lauds nd "Rohit’s courage with the bat was phenomenal."Head Coach Rahul Dravid lauds #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 for his brave fight despite an injury in thend #BANvIND ODI. 💬 💬 "Rohit’s courage with the bat was phenomenal." Head Coach Rahul Dravid lauds #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45 for his brave fight despite an injury in the 2⃣nd #BANvIND ODI. https://t.co/sZecPgpp6u

India got off to a poor start in their chase, losing four wickets for 65 runs. Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan perished for 5 and 8 respectively, while Sundar (11) and Rahul (14) also couldn’t make any impact.

Poll : 0 votes