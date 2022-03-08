"No one has the right to interfere in Shane Warne's personal life" - Rajkumar Sharma takes a dig at Sunil Gavaskar for his comments on Warne

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has taken aim at Sunil Gavaskar for his comments on late Australian spinner Shane Warne.

In an interview with Sports Today, Indian cricketing legend Gavaskar opined that Shane Warne wasn't as good a bowler as Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan. Gavaskar faced severe backlash for his comments and many believed his remarks were insensitive as they came just days after the Australian's untimely passing.

There have also been comments on Warne's personal life since his passing, which didn't Rajkumar Sharma. Speaking on the YouTube podcast 'Khelneeti', Sharma stated that what Shane Warne did off the field was none of anyone's business.

He reiterated that the focus should be on Warne's stellar performances over the years and called him the best leg-spinner ever. Sharma said:

"I think that is his private life but the kind of contribution that he has had in world cricket as a leg-spinner, I think he is the best leg-spinner ever. He has proven that. What he does outside of that is his personal life and no one has the right to interfere in his personal life. I think you should praise him for his contribution to cricket rather than focusing on anything else."

Sunil Gavaskar gives clarification on Shane Warne comments

After receiving a lot of criticism on social media, Gavaskar took to Instagram to apologize for his comments about the late Warne. He stated that it was not the right time to answer questions about who was the greatest spinner and paid his condolences to both Warne and the late Rodney Marsh.

Here's what Gavaskar had to say:

"In hindsight, that question should not have been asked and I should not have answered as it was not the right time for any comparison or evaluation. Warne was one of the greatest players to ever grace the game. Rodney Marsh was also one of the best wicketkeepers. May their souls rest in peace."

Shane Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history with 708 scalps to his name. He also played a key role in Australia's run to glory at the 1999 World Cup.

