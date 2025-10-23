“No one will be able to believe” - Former India star’s huge statement on Virat Kohli’s consecutive ducks in AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 23, 2025 13:55 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli is yet to score a run in the ongoing Australian series [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan expressed surprise at Virat Kohli falling for a second consecutive duck in the ongoing second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on October 23. With massive anticipation surrounding his return to Indian colors after over six months, the 36-year-old has been shockingly poor in the first two matches against the Aussies.

Kohli fell for an eight-ball duck in the series opener at Perth and was trapped LBW for a four-ball naught in the ongoing Adelaide encounter. It was the first time the veteran batter recorded back-to-back ducks in his stellar ODI career.

Reacting to Virat Kohli's surprisingly dismal returns after two innings in Australia, Zaheer told Cricbuzz (15:44):

"Sometimes you go through these kind of phases. Two games, two ducks, no one will be able to believe that a player of Virat's calibre has had two failures in succession. But it stops there. It's something I would not look too much into. It's not like they ( RoKo) are on trial. And that's the way it should be as these two have achieved enough. He will not be happy with the last two games but it's just about brushing this aside and starting things afresh."
It was also Kohli's 40th duck in international cricket across formats, which is joint-second all-time for an Indian cricketer.

"Classic example of adapting to the situation and the team's needs" - Zaheer Khan on Rohit Sharma

Zaheer Khan praised former skipper Rohit Sharma for adapting to the situation of the game and producing a crucial innings in the second ODI against Australia. Like Kohli, Rohit endured a forgettable outing with the bat in the series opener on his return to Indian colors, with a 14-ball eight.

However, the veteran right-hander scored a valuable 97-ball 73 in the ongoing Adelaide contest to bail India out of trouble.

"Today's innings was a classic example of adapting to the situation and the team's needs. Your natural instinct is to look to take the game on, especially in the first powerplay. But today it wasn't that kind of day. It wasn't that he wasn't trying but he understood that the pitch had enough to offer for the bowlers," said Zaheer (via the aforementioned source).
Zaheer added:

"He saw that phase through and it looked like he was changing gears as he moved along. The shot was on but it was just one of those days. Even Mitchell Starc's reaction suggested that he didn't deserve that wicket with that delivery."

Rohit top-scored for India, helping them post a competitive total of 264/9 in 50 overs.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
bell-icon Manage notifications