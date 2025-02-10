"No one will respect you either" - Afghanistan all-rounder hits back at Mohammad Amir after ILT20 2025 final

Afghanistan and Dubai Capitals all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has criticized Desert Vipers' Mohammad Amir for his disrespectful send-off after dismissing him during the ILT20 2025 final on Sunday, February 9, in Dubai. The all-rounder warned the left-arm speedster that no one would respect him if he didn't respect others.

Naib's dismissal came as the former Pakistan bowler sent a low full-toss and the right-handed batter missed it while trying to whip it across the line and the ball hit the pads. Though Naib reviewed the decision, he ultimately had to walk back for five off three. Amir didn't hold back and gave the Capitals cricketer a send-off.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Speaking to The Hindustan Times after the game, Naib said cricket was a gentleman's game and people should treat it that way. He said:

"I always say it is a gentleman's game. You should respect each other. If you don't show respect, no one will respect you either. He knows how much respect he got by doing this act. As a cricketer, as a human being, you should respect everyone."

Amir also dismissed Sam Billings and finished with figures of 4-0-35-2 in the final. However, the Capitals stunned the Vipers despite stumbling to 31/3 while chasing 190. Rovman Powell was the chief destroyer, hammering 63 off only 38 deliveries with seven fours and three sixes as Capitals won by four wickets with four balls to spare.

"If we play good cricket, we will definitely win" - Gulbadin Naib ahead of Afghanistan's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign

Gulbadin Naib. (Image Credits: Getty)

With Afghanistan set to participate in the Champions Trophy for the first time, the all-rounder expects enormous support for the team in both good and bad times. He said in the aforementioned interview:

"We love this game. We are very passionate about the sport. Our fans who support us a lot, they are there with us in both good and bad times. We look to give every 100 per cent in each game. If we play good cricket, we will definitely win."

Afghanistan were impressive in the 2023 World Cup despite not making the top four. Notably, they qualified for the semifinals of T20 World Cup 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️