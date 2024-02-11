"No way Kavya can remove Aiden Markram from SRH captaincy in IPL now" - Fans react as Sunrisers Eastern Cape become back-to-back SA20 league champions

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) registered a clinical win against Durban Super Giants (DSG) in the final of SA20 2024 on Saturday (February 10) at Newlands, Cape Town. SEC have successfully defended their title as they won the trophy for the second consecutive year.

Sunrisers batted first in the contest after winning the toss and notched up a daunting total of 204/3 in 20 overs. Tristan Stubbs (56*), Aiden Markram (42*), Tom Abell (55), and Jordan Hermann (42) starred for them in the batting department, putting on a collective effort. Captain Keshav Maharaj picked up two wickets for DSG with the ball.

Durban Super Giants' top order then collapsed meekly to 7/3 in just 3.4 overs in a steep chase. Things never got better for DSG after the disastrous start. Big hitter Heinrich Klaasen departing for a golden duck in the 11th over was the final nail in the coffin for them. DSG eventually got bundled out for 115 in 17 overs and lost the match comprehensively by 89 runs.

Fans enjoyed the one-sided final of SA20 2024 between the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants. They took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their reactions after Sunrisers clinched the trophy yet again with a commanding win. Fans shared various views including the choice of captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL following SA20 success for the franchise.

Here are some of the top reactions:

"It is a great feeling" - Sunrisers Eastern Cape captain Aiden Markram after beating Durban Super Giants in the final of SA20 2024

At the post-match presentation, SEC skipper Aiden Markram acknowledged that it was a tough tournament and lauded his teammates for doing a phenomenal job. Reflecting on the win, Markram said:

"It is a great feeling. To be in the final is a proud moment and for the guys to turn up and play the way they have is a testament to how we play so credit to them. The competition is tough and in every game, you need to be at your best. You carry the momentum till the end of the tournament but it was a new day today and we did well."

He continued:

"The bowlers were the shining lights and the batters too, did the right job when needed. Even the guys who didn't play have helped us throughout. Captaincy was made easy by this group of people, they are fully interested in the best interests of the team."

