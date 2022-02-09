"Not the best end" - Twitterati reacts after BCCI reportedly decides to leave out Wriddhiman Saha from SL Tests

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has pulled himself out of Bengal's Ranji Trophy squad. This comes after he was reportedly informed that he is not in contention for a place in the Test squad against Sri Lanka, starting March 4.

Saha has been India's second-choice gloveman ever since Rishabh Pant emerged as the future of Indian cricket. But after KS Bharat showed promise with his glove work, the management came past the 37-year-old Saha.

A PTI report claims that management wants to prepare new backups for Pant for the future and Bharat is first on the line. It states:

"Wriddhiman has been categorically told by influential people in the team management that they want to move on and create some new back-ups alongside Rishabh Pant."

The report adds:

“He was explained that he won’t be picked for the Sri Lanka Tests as it’s time that Kona gets his share of exposure with the senior team “May be that’s the reason, Wriddhiman had informed Cricket Association of Bengal president Abhishek Dalmiya and joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly that he would not play Ranji Trophy this season for ‘personal reasons’."

Meanwhile, fans believe Saha can still bring a lot of experience to the table. They urged BCCI to hire him to mentor young and promising wicket-keepers.

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar End of the road for Wriddhiman? @kushansarkar writes he has been clearly told he won’t be picked and hence has opted out of the Ranji trophy. Not the best end perhaps. End of the road for Wriddhiman? @kushansarkar writes he has been clearly told he won’t be picked and hence has opted out of the Ranji trophy. Not the best end perhaps.

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 If it's true, #WriddhimanSaha would feel EXTREMELY hard done by. A career which promised a beautiful second wind was marred by three untimely injuries - hamstring and shoulder in 2018, and finger fracture in 2019. And of course, Rishabh Pant made good use of the 'long rope'. If it's true, #WriddhimanSaha would feel EXTREMELY hard done by. A career which promised a beautiful second wind was marred by three untimely injuries - hamstring and shoulder in 2018, and finger fracture in 2019. And of course, Rishabh Pant made good use of the 'long rope'.

Ayan @ayan_acharya13 @venkatatweets Yes. They should have done earlier. Wriddhiman has been exceptional but time to move on, I guess. @venkatatweets Yes. They should have done earlier. Wriddhiman has been exceptional but time to move on, I guess.

Rupesh Kumar 🇮🇳 @iRUPACE @BoriaMajumdar @kushansarkar I am sure @Wriddhipops saw it coming for a few years now. What a wonderful wicket-keeper batsman he has been for #TeamIndia . I am absolutely sure @BCCI would like to get associated with him in future in cricket admin or coaching. He still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket. @BoriaMajumdar @kushansarkar I am sure @Wriddhipops saw it coming for a few years now. What a wonderful wicket-keeper batsman he has been for #TeamIndia. I am absolutely sure @BCCI would like to get associated with him in future in cricket admin or coaching. He still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket.

But we have to promote talent like KS Bharat or so. @kushansarkar I think Wridhhi Da has some cricket left under his belt.But we have to promote talent like KS Bharat or so. @BoriaMajumdar @kushansarkar I think Wridhhi Da has some cricket left under his belt.But we have to promote talent like KS Bharat or so.

Arnab @ArnabBasu21 So, Wriddhiman Saha won't play for India again.

Always felt his time was up after the emergence of Rishabh Pant and lately KSB.

He at least played that fighting knock vs NZ .

Good to End on a high.

Hopefully he helps Bengal & Indian Cricket in some other roles in future. So, Wriddhiman Saha won't play for India again.Always felt his time was up after the emergence of Rishabh Pant and lately KSB.He at least played that fighting knock vs NZ .Good to End on a high.Hopefully he helps Bengal & Indian Cricket in some other roles in future.

Wriddhiman Saha's Test records

The cricketer from Siliguri got his due after MS Dhoni's retirement from the red-ball format in 2014. Saha is arguably one of the best wicket-keepers in the world. But it is his batting in the lower-order that has let him down a couple of times.

He has affected 92 catches and 12 stumpings in 40 Test matches. The right-handed batsman has scored 1353 runs at an average of 29.41, including three centuries and six fifties. The talented wicket-keeper also represented India in nine ODIs.

Wriddhiman Saha will appear in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

