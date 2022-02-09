"Not the best end" - Twitterati reacts after BCCI reportedly decides to leave out Wriddhiman Saha from SL Tests

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has pulled himself out of Bengal's Ranji Trophy squad. This comes after he was reportedly informed that he is not in contention for a place in the Test squad against Sri Lanka, starting March 4.
Saha has been India's second-choice gloveman ever since Rishabh Pant emerged as the future of Indian cricket. But after KS Bharat showed promise with his glove work, the management came past the 37-year-old Saha.
A PTI report claims that management wants to prepare new backups for Pant for the future and Bharat is first on the line. It states:
"Wriddhiman has been categorically told by influential people in the team management that they want to move on and create some new back-ups alongside Rishabh Pant."
The report adds:
“He was explained that he won’t be picked for the Sri Lanka Tests as it’s time that Kona gets his share of exposure with the senior team “May be that’s the reason, Wriddhiman had informed Cricket Association of Bengal president Abhishek Dalmiya and joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly that he would not play Ranji Trophy this season for ‘personal reasons’."
Meanwhile, fans believe Saha can still bring a lot of experience to the table. They urged BCCI to hire him to mentor young and promising wicket-keepers.
Here are some reactions:
Wriddhiman Saha's Test records
The cricketer from Siliguri got his due after MS Dhoni's retirement from the red-ball format in 2014. Saha is arguably one of the best wicket-keepers in the world. But it is his batting in the lower-order that has let him down a couple of times.
He has affected 92 catches and 12 stumpings in 40 Test matches. The right-handed batsman has scored 1353 runs at an average of 29.41, including three centuries and six fifties. The talented wicket-keeper also represented India in nine ODIs.
Wriddhiman Saha will appear in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.