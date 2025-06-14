"Not choking, not crumbling — but conquering" - Fans react as South Africa trump Australia in WTC 2025 final to end 27-year ICC trophy drought

South Africa clinched a stunning five-wicket win over Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC 2025) final at Lords, London, on Saturday, June 14. The Proteas went past the 282-run target on Day 4 to trump the defending champions in the summit clash.

With the victory, South Africa ended their 27-year-long ICC title drought. Aiden Markram played a clutch knock under pressure in the run chase, notching up a splendid ton.

The right-handed batter propelled his team into the pole position with his 136 off 207 balls. Skipper Temba Bavuma also fought hard despite injury concerns, scoring 66 runs in 134 deliveries.

On the bowling front, ace pacer Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South African bowlers. He picked up nine wickets across two innings, playing a starring role in his team's emphatic win.

Following South Africa's triumph, several fans shared posts on social media to express their delight. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Years of heartbreak. Countless near-misses. But today, history changed hands. South Africa — not choking, not crumbling — but conquering. The ICC trophy is finally home," wrote a fan.

"From the ghosts of Edgbaston 1999 to the agony of countless semifinals, South Africa have turned the page. No more talk of collapses or curses. Today, they are champions: undisputed, unstoppable, and unforgettable," posted a fan.

"What a day for world cricket and particularly Test Cricket," remarked a fan.

"After many years, South Africa's cricket team and their fans have finally found joy. Truly well-deserved. Congratulations, Proteas," commented another.

"South Africa have done what very few gave them the chance to. A generation of heartbreaks end here. World Test Champions," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that by overhauling Australia's target, South Africa equaled the second-highest successful run chase at Lords in Test cricket. They clinched their second ICC trophy, with their maiden glory coming in 1998 at the inaugural edition of the Champions Trophy.

"Hopefully, this win is one of many" - South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on WTC 2025 triumph

Speaking in the post-match presentation of the WTC 2025 final, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma pointed out that the Proteas have faced multiple heartbreaks at ICC events in the past.

Hoping that South Africa's WTC 2025 triumph is the start of something special, he said (quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo):

"It's been a special couple of days, at some points it felt like we were in SA. We prepared hard, we came in with a lot of belief and lot of doubters, glad we played well. Special moment for us and people back home, probably will sink in in a couple of days. The energy was there, I think us as a team have been wanting this. We've been relentless, getting to the doorstep consistently and experienced heartache, the sun's been with us. Hopefully, this win is one of many."

Aiden Markam was adjudged the Player of the Match in the WTC 2025 final. Apart from his spectacular batting exploits, he also picked up two wickets in the Test.

