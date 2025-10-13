"Not easy to maintain confidence without regular play" - Indian legend's massive praise for Kuldeep Yadav after Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Indian leggie Anil Kumble heaped praise on Kuldeep Yadav following his heroics on Day 3 of the second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Kumble suggested that the left-arm wrist-spinner is mentally strong, as it is not easy to maintain the same confidence despite getting limited chances.

Kuldeep picked up his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket during the first innings, spinning a web around the tourists, who finished 270 runs in arrears. However, the Kanpur-born cricketer has been wicketless and expensive in the West Indies' second innings, registering figures of 11-0-53-0.

Speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Amul Cricket Live’ on Sunday, 54-year-old Kumble said he expects Kuldeep to come out firing on Day 4, as India will look to dismantle any chance of the West Indies' miraculous comeback. He said, as quoted by IANS Live:

"Absolutely brilliant! I've always been a great admirer of Kuldeep Yadav, and despite limited opportunities, he consistently showcases his match-winning abilities. It's not easy to maintain rhythm and confidence without regular play, but Kuldeep seized this chance perfectly in the first innings. He played a pivotal role in dismantling the West Indies batting line-up, demonstrating control and composure."

"I expect him to be central again when India returns to bowl tomorrow and aims to claim the remaining wickets. Kuldeep's outstanding performances have been evident across formats whenever given the opportunity, whether with the red or white ball," he added.

The management copped plenty of criticism for not playing the 30-year-old during the recent five-Test series in England. Having made his red-ball debut for India in 2017, this is only the 15th Test for Kuldeep.

"The application was strong" - Anil Kumble hails West Indies' response to India enforcing the follow-on

Anil Kumble. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the visitors fighting back with an unbroken 138-run stand between John Campbell (87*) and Shai Hope (66*), Kumble felt their lower-order's technique in the first innings instilled belief among the top-order batters. In the same discussion, Kumble said:

"The partnership combined caution with aggression and showcased the true flair of West Indies cricket. The conditions suited their style more, with slower pitches allowing sufficient time to adjust shots against the spinners. The application was strong, fuelled by the belief instilled from the lower order’s performance in the first innings by Phillip and Pierre. The message from the lower order to play straight and apply themselves evidently resonated."

The West Indies still have a mighty task ahead of them, but they will first be looking to erase the remaining 97-run deficit.

