"Not even scoring on easy pitch now" - Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill is dismissed for 24 in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI 

Team India ace batter Shubman Gill's maiden series as ODI captain ended on a bleak note as he was dismissed for 24 runs off 26 deliveries in the third match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. The opener nicked one to Alex Carey off Josh Hazlewood's bowling in the 11th over of the run chase.
After disappointing outings in both Perth and Adelaide, Gill kick-started his knock in the series finale in smooth fashion alongside Rohit Sharma. The skipper struck two fours and a six as India posted 68 runs in the powerplay while chasing a meagre 236-run target.
Gill, however, could not make the most of his start as he went for a tentative poke against a delivery in the corridor outside off-stump, and ended up getting a faint edge. He ends the three-match series with just 43 runs at an average of 14.33, as he is now six straight ODI innings without a fifty.
Fans remarked that the toll of captaincy, coupled with a combination of poor batting, has resulted in a forgettable series for the opener on the whole. Here are some of the reactions on social media:
Team India cruising in the run chase despite Shubman Gill's dismissal in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI
The visitors were placed at 69-1 in the 11th over when Shubman Gill perished to hand Australia their first breakthrough. The free-flowing opening partnership meant that they had a massive head start in the run chase on a surface that has played well for the majority part, apart from sporadic instances of erratic bounce.
Virat Kohli overcame his consecutive ducks with serious intent, while Rohit Sharma is heading towards his second fifty in a row. At the time of writing, Team India are placed at 102-1 after 16 overs, with the veteran pair keeping the scoreboard ticking.
