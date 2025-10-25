"Not even scoring on easy pitch now" - Twitter reacts as Shubman Gill is dismissed for 24 in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI 

Team India ace batter Shubman Gill's maiden series as ODI captain ended on a bleak note as he was dismissed for 24 runs off 26 deliveries in the third match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25. The opener nicked one to Alex Carey off Josh Hazlewood's bowling in the 11th over of the run chase.

Ad

After disappointing outings in both Perth and Adelaide, Gill kick-started his knock in the series finale in smooth fashion alongside Rohit Sharma. The skipper struck two fours and a six as India posted 68 runs in the powerplay while chasing a meagre 236-run target.

Gill, however, could not make the most of his start as he went for a tentative poke against a delivery in the corridor outside off-stump, and ended up getting a faint edge. He ends the three-match series with just 43 runs at an average of 14.33, as he is now six straight ODI innings without a fifty.

Ad

Trending

Fans remarked that the toll of captaincy, coupled with a combination of poor batting, has resulted in a forgettable series for the opener on the whole. Here are some of the reactions on social media:

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi Gill is a very good ODI player but I see this 58/100+ stat thrown around way too easily for a player who has largely batted on batting beauties in his career I know ODIs are tilted towards batting since 2015 but there could be a slight change towards the bowler with new rules

Ad

ANU🚯 @Anuphobia_007 Gill Can't score 20+ even in the most batting friendly pitch of the series lol. They blamed the pitch in the first match, Rohit in the second. Who now?

Ad

Hiren Mehta @hirenonline #Gill doesn’t deserve a spot in playing on current form rest alone being a captain.

Ad

Ruth @Vehemence_99 Gill is not ven scoring on easy pitch now lmao

Ad

Cricketism @MidnightMusinng While all the eyes have been on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill has had a poor series with the bat: 1st ODI: 10 2nd ODI: 9 3rd ODI: 24 Maybe the pressure of captaincy? #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvsIND

Ad

Team India cruising in the run chase despite Shubman Gill's dismissal in AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

The visitors were placed at 69-1 in the 11th over when Shubman Gill perished to hand Australia their first breakthrough. The free-flowing opening partnership meant that they had a massive head start in the run chase on a surface that has played well for the majority part, apart from sporadic instances of erratic bounce.

Virat Kohli overcame his consecutive ducks with serious intent, while Rohit Sharma is heading towards his second fifty in a row. At the time of writing, Team India are placed at 102-1 after 16 overs, with the veteran pair keeping the scoreboard ticking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news