"Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way" - Former Bangladesh T20I captain announces international retirement

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has announced his international retirement effective immediately. Having retired from Tests in 2021 and T20Is in 2024, the spin-bowling all-rounder has also quit one-day international cricket, communicating it through a social media post.

Mahmudullah's last international outing was during the Champions Trophy 2025, where the national team was eliminated in the group stage and finished their campaign winless. The 39-year-old played only against New Zealand and registered a single-figure score before being dismissed by Michael Bracewell. He has also declined a central contract from the BCB.

Taking to Facebook, the former Bangladesh T20I captain credited his family, teammates, and coaches for standing by him through thick and thin, wishing luck to the team for the future:

"All praises only for the Almighty Allah. I have decided to retire from international cricket. I would like to thank all of my teammates,coaches & specially my fans who has always supported me. A big thank you to my parents, my in laws specially my father in law & most importantly my brother Emdad Ullah who has been there for me constantly since my childhood as my coach & mentor."

"And finally thanks to my wife & kids who have been my support system through thick & thin. I know raeid will miss me in red & green jersey. Not everything comes to an end in a perfect way but you say yes & move forward. PEACE........... Alhamdulillah. Best wishes to my team & Bangladesh cricket."

The veteran played in 50 Tests, 239 ODIs, and 114 T20Is from 2009 to 2025.

Mahmudullah joins Mushfiqur Rahim as the second Bangladesh cricketer to retire in March 2025

Mahmudullah. (Image Credits: Getty)

Earlier in March, keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim had also announced his retirement from ODI cricket; however, he is likely to continue playing the red-ball format. Rahim had an equally disastrous Champions Trophy 2025, managing only two runs in the competition, including a golden duck against Team India.

Bangladesh's next assignment is in April when they will host Zimbabwe for two Tests.

