NZ v WI 2020, 1st T20I: 'I don't think I swing it like Tim or Trent, pace is an attribute that I can add,' says Lockie Ferguson after figures of 5/21

New Zealand got off to a winning start in the first game of their home season as they beat West Indies in the first T20I by five wickets. West Indies came out all guns blazing and at one point were 58-0 after 3.1 overs. However, New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson had other ideas, as he ran through their top order and reduced them to 59-5 in no time.

Lockie Ferguson's brilliant figures of 5-21 meant that the West Indies were not able to get a score that was completely out of New Zealand's reach.

Lockie Ferguson believes that although he cannot swing the ball like his fellow pacers Trent Boult and Tim Southee, he can certainly trouble the batsmen with pace. He was pleased that he could make a telling contribution to the team and is hopeful of producing more such consistent performances.

"I have put in a lot of work to make sure the body can do it for a long period as I don't think I swing it like Tim or Trent, pace is an attribute that I can add. It is coming out nicely and pleased with the result," Lockie Ferguson said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Eden Park is one of the craziest grounds to play cricket: Lockie Ferguson

Ferguson also credited his players for fielding brilliantly and playing a fearless brand of cricket to chase the target

Although New Zealand had West Indies in all sorts of trouble at 59-5, the latter was still able to score 180-7 in 16 overs. But Ferguson understands that Eden Park is a very difficult ground for the bowlers to bowl on and try to contain the run-scoring, especially due to the small size of the boundaries. Thus, he was satisfied with the way his New Zealand teammates fielded and then played a fearless brand of cricket to chase down the target.

"The boys started out okay. But bit of bad luck happens at this ground, it is one of the craziest grounds to play as the ball flies everywhere. Fortunately for me it went to hand. Certainly happy with how the boys chased the total. The boys were switched on and the fielding was exceptional tonight," Lockie Ferguson said.

The second T20I between New Zealand and West Indies will be played on November 29 at Mount Maunganui. While the Kiwis will look to continue their winning momentum, the men from the Caribbean will look to make a strong comeback in the series.