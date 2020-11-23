New Zealand’s upcoming T20I series against the West Indies will be a stepping stone to figuring out the best team combination for the 2021 T20 World Cup in India, feels former Kiwi captain Brendon McCullum.

While New Zealand are second in the ICC (International Cricket Council) Test rankings and third in ODIs, they linger in sixth position in the shortest format.

Brendon McCullum attributed the poor results to the success they have enjoyed in red-ball cricket, and reasoned that T20Is are a platform to blood young players while resting veterans.

“T20 hasn’t been the best format for the New Zealand team of late and I know there is a deep desire to improve those results."

“I think with the T20 World Cup not being far away, now is the time to really start to drill down what your best 11 will be and then you start to build a squad that will be competitive at the next World Cup. That’s why these games are so vital,” Brendon McCullum told reporters on a conference call on Monday.

‘The West Indies will be a very tough opposition,’ says Brendon McCullum

The West Indies are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup

The West Indies might be the only side to have won the T20 World Cup twice (2012 and 2016), but their ICC ranking don’t reflect the kind of firepower and threat they possess.

Brendon McCullum, who was the coach of the CPL-winning Trinbago Knight Riders this year, feels that the Kieron Pollard-led side will be a tough nut to crack.

Advertisement

“The West Indies have remarkable T20 cricketers...They have got immense flair right through their batting and bowling. They are well led by Kieron Pollard and got a great mix of experience and youth. I think they will be a very tough opposition,” Brendon McCullum signed off.

New Zealand will host the Windies in 3 T20Is starting in Auckland on November 27, before heading on to the 2-Test series.