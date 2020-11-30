West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard dished out some stern words at the end of a disappointing T20I series against New Zealand which his men lost 2-0. Pollard stated that there was a need for the players to take a good look at themselves in the mirror and understand the purpose of playing for the West Indies.

The 33-year-old thinks that it will be very difficult for some players in the squad to make it to the next year's T20 World Cup if their attitude towards the game and performance doesn't improve. He is clearly embarrassed by the way the West Indies have performed in the T20I series, and expects his players to step up if they want to defend their T20 World Cup crown.

"As individuals, we need a good look at ourselves in the mirror. This is international cricket. You don't want to be a laughing stock, certainly, I don't want to. If guys will continue to show the attitude, some of us will be missing the boat for the World Cup," Kieron Pollard said after the third T20I was called off due to rain.

Didn't expect to play this badly as a unit: Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard was disappointed by the way the West Indies failed to even compete in the T20I series. He also mentioned that the West Indies have not done well in New Zealand for quite a while, and that needed to change. Fielding was one of the major areas that Pollard felt needed improvement as soon as possible because that is where they can put pressure on the opposition.

"Obviously disappointed. Didn't expect to play this badly as a unit. Over the past decade or so, we've come here as a team and not really done well. Need a sort of self-introspection. From a fielding point of view, it's about the attitude. That's the time when you're actually 11 vs 2 on the park," Kieron Pollard said.

With the Test series still to be played between the two nations, Pollard is hopeful that the West Indies Test squad will be able better their record in New Zealand.