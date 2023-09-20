Odisha T20 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Chattisgarh vs Odisha B (Updated) ft. Rohit Rayudu and Rakshan Readi

The 2023 Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial Cricket Tournament is underway in Odisha and witnessed matches No. 9 and 10 on Tuesday, September 19. While Assam vs Kerala opened the day, it ended with an encounter between Chattisgarh and Odisha B.

The outcomes of the two matches saw an alteration in the players' standings on both batting and bowling charts, as they changed places on behalf of their performances.

In the ninth match of the tournament, Kerala batted first and managed just 92 runs before giving away all wickets, with one ball to spare. There were no notable batting performances, whereas Mukhtar Hussain of Assam shone with a 4-wicket haul. Riyan Parag and Rahul Singh managed two wickets apiece.

Moving on to Assam’s chase, openers Rishav Das and Pradyaun Saikia got off to a decent start in a rain-curtailed match. They were comparatively ahead of their opponents, which gave them a DLS advantage. While they reached 34/0, they managed to beat Kerala by a slight margin of 15 runs through the D/L method.

In the second match of the day, Chhattisgarh batters took the crease first and posted 133 on the scoreboard for the loss of eight wickets. Their score had significant contributions from Shashank Chandrakar (41) and Rishabh Tiwari (30). Jayanta Behera was Odisha’s pick of the bowlers with a three-wicket haul.

When it was Odisha’s turn to showcase their batting prowess, the clouds once again overhauled the ground, allowing them to win by a margin of eight wickets via the D/L method. Reaching 46/2 comparatively faster than their opponents gave them an advantage, thanks to Rakesh Pattanaik’s 9-ball 23.

Top 3 batting positions remain unchanged

Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023 Most Runs

When it comes to the highest run-getters table of the tournament, the top three places have remained affirmed after the completion of Tuesday’s games. Hyderabad’s Rohit Rayudu tops the chart. He enjoys 155 runs from three appearances at an average of 77.5.

In the subsequent spot, Jharkand’s Virat Singh has the limelight, having 147 runs from three appearances. Whereas, Odisha A batter Kartik Biswal sits in third place with 108 runs from three innings.

Mukhtar Hussain rises to third place in bowling charts

Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023 Most Wickets

Coming to the bowling charts, Hyderabad’s bowling sensation duo of Rakshann Readi and Ravi Teja have retained their top spots respectively. Mukhtar Hussain’s recent performances have given him a place in the top three.

While all three bowlers have six wickets under their belt, minor differences in their economy and average rates set them apart on the table.