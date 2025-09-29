"Oh chale aayiye Raju da munda" - Teammate's hilarious quip as Abhishek Sharma collects POTT award post IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [Watch]

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill hilariously cheered for Abhishek Sharma as he collected the 'Player Of The Tournament' (POTT) award after the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan.Abhishek Sharma was awarded a cash prize and a stylish black Haval GWM H9 car for his splendid performance in the tournament.&quot;Oh chale aayiye Raju du munda (Here comes Raju's son),&quot; Gill said as a few other teammates also joined in on cheering the left-hander.Watch the video of the same below -While Abhishek could not score big in the final, he had a magnificent run with the bat throughout the tournament. He ended as the highest run-getter with 314 runs from seven games at an average of 44.85 and a strike-rate of 200 with three half-centuries.His highest score came against Bangladesh in the Super 4 fixture. He slammed a 37-ball 75 with six boundaries and five boundaries at a strike-rate of 202.7. Therefore, he was rewarded for his consistent and impressive display.Shubman Gill poses for selfie with Abhishek Sharma in new car after Asia Cup 2025 finalUpon winning the POTT award, Abhishek Sharma was presented with a brand-new black Haval GWM H9 car. After the final, he was spotted in the car with his opening partner, Shubman Gill.The car had a huge red ribbon on the bonnet. Abhishek and Gill were seen in their Team India T20I jerseys. The two players were clicking selfies seated in the front seats of the car. Abhishek Sharma had the phone in his hand and was taking the pictures while Gill posed for the same.Both team India stars were all smiles while clicking selfies inside the car.Watch the video of the same below -The left-hander has cemented his spot at the top in the T20I side with his consistent display. In 24 matches so far, he has scored 849 runs at an average of 36.91 and a strike-rate of 196.07. He has smacked two hundreds and five half-centuries.He has been a consistent performer even in the IPL. In 77 games, he has scored 1816 runs at an average of 27.10 and a strike-rate of 163.01 with a hundred and nine fifties. The Men in Blue would expect him to carry his form going forward.