"Older than Babar Azam" - Indian fans brutally troll 29-year-old Tayyab Tahir after his century in ACC Emerging Cup final

Tayyab Tahir notched up a wonderful century for Pakistan 'A' in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final against India 'A' at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, July 23.

Tahir was the top performer with the bat for his team in the summit clash, smashing 108 runs off just 71 balls in the 50-over fixture. The right-handed batter struck four maximums and 12 boundaries during his stay at the crease.

While the Pakistani supporters lauded the batter's knock, many Indian fans questioned the Men in Green for having a 29-year-old player in an "emerging team".

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

It is worth mentioning that Tayyab Tahir made his T20I debut for Pakistan earlier this year against Afghanistan. He has 39 runs to his name from three T20Is.

India went ahead with a young side for the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup. While no player from the Men in Blue squad has any international experience, Pakistan 'A' players have a total international experience of 81 matches.

Tayyab Tahir's century helps Pakistan 'A' post a mammoth total vs India 'A'

Pakistan 'A' registered a mammoth 352-run total after being asked to bat first in the ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 final.

Opening batters Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub provided their team with an ideal start, scoring 65 and 59 runs, respectively. Tayyab Tahir, with his 108-run knock, helped his side gain a commanding position.

For India 'A', Riyan Parag and Rajvardhan Hangargekar took two wickets a piece, while Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, and Nishant Sandhu finished with a solitary scalp each.

Both India 'A' and Pakistan 'A' have enjoyed dominant runs in the tournament. Yash Dull and Co. went into the finals unbeaten. The Pakistani side, on the other hand, have just a single defeat to their name. They suffered an eight-wicket loss to India in the group stage.