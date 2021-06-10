Ollie Robinson to take a short break from cricket after Twitter controversy

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has decided to take a short break from cricket, his county side Sussex confirmed on June 10.

The decision comes after Ollie Robinson was suspended from international cricket following his Test debut at Lord's. The Englishman was disciplined after racial tweets from the past resurfaced on the day of his Test debut.

Statement: Ollie Robinson suspended from all international cricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 6, 2021

Ollie Robinson will not be a part of Sussex's first two games in the Vitality T20 Blast. The fast bowler will now spend some time with his family as he deals with what has transpired over the last week.

“Ollie Robinson will not be part of the Sussex Sharks squad for the team’s opening two Vitality Blast fixtures against Gloucestershire and Hampshire Hawks on Friday and Saturday evenings. After a difficult week, Ollie has decided to take a short break from the game to spend time with his young family," the club said in a statement.

“Player and staff welfare – including mental health and wellbeing - is a priority for the club and, as such, Sussex Cricket fully supports Ollie in his decision. When he is ready to return, Ollie will be welcomed back to the club, where discussions with the remainder of the squad over the last week have made clear that he retains the support of all his Sussex teammates," the statement continued.

Ollie Robinson has issued an apology for his old tweets, stressing that he was not racist or sexist and that he had learned from the past. Sussex, however, maintained that Ollie Robinson is a completely different person now.

“Ollie is a very different man from the one that wrote those tweets and has clearly learned much in the intervening years. He has made clear the shame, embarrassment, and remorse he feels for the discriminatory comments he made," read the official statement from the club.

"As a result of his actions, Ollie has had the opportunity to represent his country suspended, is at the centre of intense public and media scrutiny and faces the possibility of further disciplinary action from the ECB. Sussex Cricket will not be adding to these significant penalties. The club will turn its attention to supporting Ollie in his commitment to continue to educate himself in the area of equality, diversity and inclusion," the statement concluded.

🗣 "I was a young man once, I did a lot of rubbish as a youngster. As you go through life you learn."



🗣 "Yes suspend him because you want to investigate... but do it quickly."



Michael Holding has his say on the Ollie Robinson controversy. pic.twitter.com/kuYF0GElst — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 8, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar