Oman's Jatinder Singh nominated for ICC Player of the Month award with 2 South African stars

With Oman gradually rising in the cricket world, one of their match-winners, Jatinder Singh has received a nomination for April 2022's ICC Player of the Month award. Singh is present in the men's category along with South Africa's spin twins Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj.

The International Cricket Council announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month award earlier today. Keshav Maharaj earned a spot on the list of three players for his Player of the Series award-winning performance in the Test matches against Bangladesh.

Maharaj played a massive role in South Africa's Test series win against Bangladesh. Playing in the absence of star players due to the IPL, Maharaj led the bowling attack to perfection by scalping 16 wickets in just two matches, with his best bowling figures being 7/32.

Simon Harmer backed him up well by taking 13 wickets in the series. He also made valuable contributions with the willow and ensured that South Africa emerged victorious in the Tests against Bangladesh.

Jatinder Singh stole the show in the tri-series against Scotland and Papua New Guinea

Jatinder opens the innings for the Oman cricket team in international matches (Image Courtesy: ICC/Twitter)

Oman's opening batter Jatinder Singh scored 259 runs in the tri-series against Papua New Guinea and Scotland. Playing in Dubai, Singh smashed a century and two fifties and played a vital role in Oman's success in the tournament.

The ICC has also announced the three nominees for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award. Australia's Alyssa Healy will compete with England's Nat Sciver and Uganda's Janet Mbabazi for the prestigious prize.

Fans can vote for the players on the official ICC website. The board will declare the winners soon.

