"One moon, one sun, and one Babar Azam" - Top 10 funny memes after Pakistan beat Ireland in 2nd T20I in Dublin

Pakistan beat Ireland comfortably by seven wickets in the second T20I on Sunday, May 12, at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. Courtesy of the win, the visiting team has leveled the three-match series 1-1.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first. Lorcan Tucker (51) hit a fine half-century to steer the Irish side to a decent first-innings total of 193/7 in 20 overs. Harry Tector (32), Gareth Delany (28*), and Curtis Campher (22) chipped in with handy contributions as well. Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets but conceded 49 runs in his four-over spell.

In reply, Pakistan lost Saim Ayub (6) and Babar Azam (0) early and found themselves in a spot of bother at 13/2 in 1.4 overs. Mohammad Rizwan (75*) and Fakhar Zaman (78) then put on a match-winning 140-run partnership for the third wicket to put their side in the driver's seat. Azam Khan came in after Fakhar's departure in the 15th over and played a blazing cameo (30* off 10) to help his side reach the target in 16.5 overs.

Cricket fans enjoyed the high-scoring T20I between the two teams on Sunday and expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"Dropped chances cost us a little bit" - Ireland captain Paul Stirling after loss against Pakistan in 2nd T20I

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ireland skipper Paul Stirling felt they had a chance at the halfway stage. He credited the Pakistan batters for their brilliant performance but lamented the dropped catches. Sterling said:

"We were pretty much in the game. We thought it's a 180-plus game. But 180 wasn't enough on the other day, you never know. At the halfway point, we definitely gave ourselves a chance. But brilliant batting in the end. Those dropped chances cost us a little bit. It's important to take early opportunities."

He continued:

"We were well beaten in end. Pretty happy with the energy around the team. Fielding has been good for the last year. So just give the lads a tap and see how it goes on Tuesday. There are options with the ball, but today it didn't feel those were the options to go to. Certainly think it's a fair result, 1-1. All to play for, big game on Tuesday."

The two teams will square off in the series decider on Tuesday (May 14) at the same venue.

