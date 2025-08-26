“One sixer could have taken the match away from us” - Mohammed Siraj’s reveals planning of Gus Atkinson’s wicket in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has opened up about the strategy that led to Gus Atkinson’s dismissal in the fifth Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which concluded in early August. Chasing 374, the hosts were 367/9 after 85 overs, needing just seven runs to win with Atkinson (17) on strike.

On the first ball of the 86th over, Siraj delivered a 143 kph yorker that shattered Atkinson’s stumps, sealing a memorable six-run victory for India and leveling the series 2-2. The 31-year-old recently spoke to RevSportz, where he reflected on his plan, saying:

“The one over that I bowled before that, he had a swing at a yorker of mine. So, in such cases the batsman thinks that the next would be a length ball. And the last time (I bowled that), it went for a sixer. When I was doing my run-up, I was planning and deciding on my bowling style. There were only six runs left and one sixer could have taken the match away from us, so I wanted to get him bowled out.”

“The way I played the ball in my mind and wanted it to be, was exactly the way it behaved. It was an unreal feeling when it hit the wicket exactly as I wanted it to. It was unbelievable cricket, and the result of the hard work of five Test matches was finally received on that last day. Knowing that I have done it gave me a very relaxed feeling internally,” he added.

Mohammed Siraj topped the series charts with 23 scalps in nine innings, featuring two five-wicket hauls.

“You have no idea what you have done” - Mohammed Siraj shares his mom’s reaction following his heroics in the England series

In the same interaction, Mohammed Siraj spoke about the warm welcome he received in Hyderabad after the England series. He also recalled his mother’s reaction, saying:

“It was different this time. Everyone has watched the matches, people were appreciating my performance and recognising me more. Mom’s reaction was totally different. She was like, “You have no idea what you have done, and may God keep blessing you in this way and keep you safe and strong.” No matter what I have achieved till now, I do not want to forget my roots. Visiting Hyderabad is always a peaceful experience for me, and I try to stay the same person that I was with my friends and everyone before.”

Overall, Mohammed Siraj has played 41 Tests, picking up 123 wickets at an average of 31.05 and a strike rate of 52.1, which includes five five-wicket hauls.

