"One step at a time, Spidey"- Fans react as Rishabh Pant posts a video of his pool recovery session

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant seems determined to make a quick recovery from injury and his willpower to do so was seen in a video that he posted on Instagram.

In the video, Pant was seen having a recovery session in the pool. He seemed to be concentrating hard on making sure he took each step properly and had a bit of support in the form of a stick.

A horrific car accident led to Pant being out of contention for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Following the results of the scans, it was clear that the southpaw was going to be out of cricketing action for a very long time.

However, fans on Twitter hailed Rishabh Pant for not getting disheartened and for working hard on his road to recovery. Many are hoping that Pant makes a comeback for the ages as they're missing his hilarious antics behind the stumps and also his explosive batting in Test cricket.

"One step at a time, Spidey. More love and power to you always. ❤"

India dearly missed Rishabh Pant's presence in the BGT 2023

India won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2023 2-1, but they definitely felt Rishabh Pant's absence in quite a few moments in the series. Australia had taken a first-innings lead of 88 runs in the third Test in Indore and the hosts in reply could only set a target of 76.

They desperately needed quick runs and without Pant, who has been providing that to them for the past couple of years, they struggled on a difficult surface.

The left-hander also made massive improvements in his wicketkeeping and was extremely safe behind the stumps. His replacement, KS Bharat, was a bit jittery with the gloves on multiple occasions during the series, missing 3-4 key chances.

It will be interesting to see if India will stick with Bharat as their wicketkeeper for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against the Aussies in June. They could also consider giving KL Rahul the gloves and strengthening their batting.

