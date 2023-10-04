“Only Western Terrace stand's old seats are bad” - X user clarifies after pictures of dirty seats in Hyderabad stadium go viral ahead of World Cup 

The X user, whose pictures claiming to be of dirty seats at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad have gone viral just ahead of the 2023 World Cup, has issued a clarification over his posts. He stated that dirty seats are in the Western Terrace stand, but the rest of the stadium has been refurbished.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad, will host three matches of the ODI World Cup. It also hosted two warm-up matches ahead of the main event.

On Tuesday, October 3, an X user shared some pictures of dirty seats on his social media handle and claimed that they were from one of the stands at Uppal Stadium.

After users questioned the authenticity of his post, he uploaded another picture with the ticket of the Pakistan-Australia warm-up match to prove he was present at the stadium. The X user also shared a video from the stadium as proof of authenticity.

The pictures and videos of the seats at Hyderabad stadium soon went viral on social media and fans slammed the BCCI for the same. However, the X user then shared another couple of posts and clarified that the problem was only with one of the stands.

“My tweets on bad condition of seats in some stands of the Uppal Stadium have gone viral. Some people outside the country r trying to take advantage. I wud like to clarify that the stadium has been renovated with brand new seats & only Western Terrace stands old seats are bad," he wrote.

“HCA, it seems, didn’t have enough time to replace all the chairs before the World Cup. Bt they shud hv got the old chairs cleaned up before the match. The rest of the facilities in the stadium are excellent and no one should have any doubts about hosting capacities of India,” he added.

He also explained that his first post on the matter was a reference to a picture he had shared in May over the condition of seats in the Western Terrace stands.

“When I said nothing has changed in Uppal Stadium, it has a direct reference to my earlier tweet in May this year, wherein I found dirty seats in the same Western Terrace stands. The bad condition of those stands has worsened now. But the rest of the stadium has been refurbished,” he clarified.

Meanwhile, Australia beat Pakistan by 14 runs in the warm-up game in Hyderabad. Set to chase 352, Pakistan responded with 337.

World Cup 2023 matches in Hyderabad

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host three World Cup 2023 matches.

Pakistan will face the Netherlands on October 6. The Kiwis will then take on the Dutch on October 9. The third and last World Cup 2023 match in Hyderabad will be between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on October 10.