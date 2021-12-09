Plus Circle presents an opportunity for young cricketers to tour Sri Lanka for a tri-series

It is the dream of every cricketer to be recognized for his skills and represent the country at the international level. There are multiple talented players in our country waiting to be selected to showcase their cricketing talent.

Plus Circle, a Bangalore-based company approved by the Government of India and FIT India, is one such platform. Through this platform, cricketers can show their talent via trials. The trials will be conducted in Nagpur on December 12, 2021.

Plus Circle Club is an organization that is committed to working towards feeding the marginalized children of our society and caring for our senior citizens.

Plus Circle Club has pledged to help over 1 million children and the elderly through its earnings. The social club organizes various events to create funds and support the needy.

The Plus Circle Cricket trials are one such initiative where players from across the country can register for trials in three different categories. The players in the age group of above 14 can take part in the Under-15, Under-19 and Above 19 and showcase their talent. The talented youngster will have the chance to get selected for trial matches to be held in Bangalore in January 2022.

Selected cricketers will undergo camp in Bangalore before leaving for Sri Lanka

Post the trial matches, a team will be formed which will undergo a rigorous camp in Bangalore before the team flies to Sri Lanka for a tri-series match. The payment structure has also been designed in a manner that you pay for the next level only if you are selected.

Registrations for the trials in Nagpur are due on December 12, 2021. Players can visit the Plus Circle website and the trial registration section lists the cities and dates of all trials.

You don’t need to have a team or be part of a team to register for the trials. Any talented individual can register for the trials and get selected based on various parameters. These metrics have ben designed by cricketing experts from across the country. The event is supported by FIT India, a movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

More details on the cricket trials are available on Plus Circle’s Website . Alternatively, one can reach out to them on WhatsApp +91 95130 72088.

