  "Opposition batters are underestimating him" - Kris Srikkanth's massive remark on Team India star after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

“Opposition batters are underestimating him” - Kris Srikkanth’s massive remark on Team India star after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Sep 22, 2025 12:04 IST
Asia Cup Cricket - Source: Getty
Team India brushed aside Pakistan for a second time in the 2025 Asia Cup [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth believes the opposition batters underestimating Shivam Dube with the ball is playing into his hands. Srikkanth's remarks came after Dube produced a game-changing spell for India against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash on September 21.

The Men in Green got off to a sensational start and kept the momentum going at 91/1 in 10 overs. However, Dube started his bowling stint in the 11th over and immediately broke a 72-run second-wicket partnership. He also removed Pakistan's top-scorer Sahibzada Farhan in his penultimate over and finished with excellent figures of 2/33 in four overs.

Talking about Dube's bowling on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth said (7:30):

"More than the Indian team or fans underestimating Shivam Dube, the opposition batters are underestimating him. That's working to his advantage. They were already hitting Bumrah and the others. So when he came on to bowl at that time, they took him very lightly, thinking he was a nothing bowler."
He added:

"They are getting out to him because of the thinking that he's an easy bowler to face. His wickets are all through the batters slogging and trying to smash him. Of course we have to give him credit as he took crucial wickets today. We got the breakthrough only because of him."

Dube's heroics helped India restrict Pakistan to a slightly under-par 171/5 in 20 overs. They chased the score down with relative ease in the 19th over with six wickets to spare.

"Shivam Dube is almost playing more as a bowler than batter" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth believes Shivam Dube is playing in the current Indian lineup more as a bowler than a batter. The 32-year-old has picked up five wickets thus far in the Asia Cup at an average of 13.60 and an economy of 7.55.

With India extending their batting to No. 8, Dube has batted only twice in the tournament, scoring 15 runs off as many deliveries.

"He took a wicket in his very first over and it was the crucial breakthrough. At that time, they were going great guns. He removed the two batters who were playing well. Shivam Dube is almost playing more as a bowler than batter. I am not sure Dube will come out to bat before 7 or 8 anytime, with Samson at 5 and Hardik at 6," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

Team India continued their red-hot form in T20Is, winning a 29th game in their last 32 outings.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
