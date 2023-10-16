“Order mereko nahi Swiggy pe de bhai” – Suryakumar Yadav responds to X user in style amid 2023 World Cup

Amid the ongoing 2023 World Cup, Suryakumar Yadav has shut a social media user in style for asking him to come out to bat instead of eating in the dugout. The 33-year-old cricketer asked him to give orders on food delivery apps like Swiggy and not him.

The X (formerly known as Twitter) user shared footage from the India-Australia match where Yadav can be seen relishing food in the dugout during the Men in Blue’s run chase. The reaction came even as Yadav was not even in the playing XI. The user wrote:

“Sir dugout mein baithke kya khate rehto ho, ground par jaake do chaar 6 maarke aao. (Sir, why you keep eating while sitting in the dugout, go to the ground and hit two or four sixes.)

Suryakumar Yadav responded:

“Order mereko nahi Swiggy pe de bhai. (Brother, place the order on Swiggy, not me.)”

Will Suryakumar Yadav play IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup match?

Suryakumar Yadav warmed the bench for the first three games in the 2023 World Cup as Team India completed a hat-trick of wins in the 50-over tournament.

The Men in Blue are likely to go with the same combination in the upcoming game against Bangladesh to strengthen their chances of reaching the semifinals. Thus, Yadav is unlikely to get a game in the upcoming match.

The middle-order batter scored 26 off 34 in his last outing against Bangladesh, where India lost by six runs in the 2023 Asia Cup. He could get a game against the Netherlands on November 12.

Yadav, meanwhile, has been in excellent form with the bat. The right-handed batter smashed a couple of half-centuries against Australia in the recently concluded ODI series. He amassed 130 runs in three innings at an average of 65.

Overall, the Mumbai batter has amassed 667 runs in 28 ODI innings at an average of 27.79, including four half-centuries.

As far as the World Cup is concerned, India and Bangladesh will lock horns at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19.

India's remaining World Cup schedule

October 19: India vs Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

October 22: India vs New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

October 29: India vs England at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

November 2: India vs Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

November 5: India vs South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 12: India vs Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

India squad:

Batters: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Allrounders: Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav