"Organization like PCB should not be made a joke" - Shoaib Akhtar on uncertainty surrounding Pakistani board's chairmanship

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his disappointment over the uncertainty surrounding the appointment of the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) new chairman.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Friday, June 30, Akhtar commented that Zaka Ashraf should be appointed as the chairman of the board. He opined that it was necessary to solve the ongoing issues very soon, considering that there are some important matters to be addressed.

Akhtar wrote on Twitter:

"An organization like PCB should not be made a joke like this by people. There are serious matters which need to be addressed and delay will damage things. Zaka Ashraf sb should take charge and things should be on track."

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph An organization like PCB should not be made a joke like this by people. There are serious matters which need to be addressed and delay will damage things.

Zaka Ashraf sb should take charge and things should be on track. An organization like PCB should not be made a joke like this by people. There are serious matters which need to be addressed and delay will damage things. Zaka Ashraf sb should take charge and things should be on track.

It is worth mentioning that the election for the new PCB chairman has been delayed following a stay order from the High Court of Balochistan. The PCB's governing board has a significant role in selecting a chairman.

However, a case has been filed alleging that the governing board was formed in violation of the Constitution. Furthermore, a number of writ petitions were filed in several Pakistani courts a day before the election to suspend the process.

"It leads to mockery" - Wasim Akram slams PCB for making bold statements over World Cup 2023 schedule

Shoaib Akhtar isn't the only former cricketer unhappy with recent proceedings surrounding the PCB.

Wasim Akram has also voiced his opinion over the Pakistani board's incompetency. He pointed out how Pakistan were apprehensive about traveling to India for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Green reportedly weren't keen to play India in Ahmedabad and face Afghanistan on a spin-friendly in Chennai.

However, as per the recently announced schedule, Pakistan are scheduled to play against the two sides at the aforementioned venues. Reacting to the chaos, here's what Akram said during a media interaction:

"I am all for egos. If you have an ego and you understand that if there’s something wrong, raise your voice. But again, move on. They are back to where they began. So, always plan, and think about whether we can do it. If you can’t do it, then don’t do it. It leads to mockery. It’s only a game. Let the government discuss it, that’s their problem."

Babar Azam and Co. are set to open their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad on October 6.

Poll : 0 votes