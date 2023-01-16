"Our hero, our pride" - Pakistan fans on Twitter show support for Babar Azam after an Instagram user alleges him of inappropriate behavior

Babar Azam has been trending on Twitter since yesterday evening (January 15) after an Instagram user alleged that the current Pakistan skipper behaved inappropriately with her. She has shared private photos and voice recordings of chats with Babar, which grabbed everyone's attention on social media.

As per the details available online, it has been alleged that Babar Azam asked the girlfriend of a Pakistan cricketer to chat with him so that the player keeps his place in the team. While some fans believe the claims to be correct, there is no official or verified information available about the same.

A majority of the cricket universe members have backed Babar, with Pakistan fans trending hashtags like #StayStrongBabarAzam and #BehindYouSkipper. Babar seems to be ignoring the claims made on Instagram as he posted a photo of himself with the caption:

"Doesn't take too much to be happy."

Babar Azam @babarazam258 Doesn't take too much to be happy Doesn't take too much to be happy ☺️ https://t.co/udKmZTHl6V

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions supporting Azam after he was accused of inappropriate behavior:

Farid Khan @_FaridKhan Our hero, our pride! The brave son of our soil. Babar Azam Our hero, our pride! The brave son of our soil. Babar Azam 💚 https://t.co/liZwHf5CWE

Abhishek Mishra @abtweet19



From India



#WeStandWithBabar #BabarAzam @babarazam258 You are an amazing human being and I know you will come out of this stronger!!From India @babarazam258 You are an amazing human being and I know you will come out of this stronger!! 💙From India 🇮🇳 #WeStandWithBabar #BabarAzam

رضیہ @cricketsuckz @babarazam258 Love you king. Keep on living ur best life… cause they mad they can’t be you @babarazam258 Love you king. Keep on living ur best life… cause they mad they can’t be you 😘

Muhammad Musaab @MMusab2000 Instagram fake account tries to defame Babar



*Le BABAR AZAM Instagram fake account tries to defame Babar *Le BABAR AZAM https://t.co/qII3XSyyz9

Haroon @ThisHaroon Babar Azam before and after some fake account tries to defame him. Babar Azam before and after some fake account tries to defame him. https://t.co/qfpa5xurrn

M S C 🇵🇰 @_friendlycheema imam has changed his DP in support of captain babar azam !! imam has changed his DP in support of captain babar azam !! 🇵🇰❤️ https://t.co/eIdz5BeI5W

What's next for Babar Azam?

The off-field controversy has angered the fans of the Pakistan captain but it seems like Babar Azam is not paying much attention to it. The Pakistan captain is currently on a short break after a hectic home schedule, where he led the team against England and New Zealand.

Pakistan lost the Test series against England and ODI series against New Zealand but secured a draw in the Tests against the Black Caps. They have qualified for the 2023 World Cup but are out of the race to the ICC World Test Championship final.

As far as international cricket is concerned, the Pakistan team will take a break now. Their next series is scheduled to take place against New Zealand in April. Meanwhile, the top players of Pakistan, including captain Babar, will be in action in PSL 2023 from February 13 to March 19.

