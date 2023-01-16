Create

"Our hero, our pride" - Pakistan fans on Twitter show support for Babar Azam after an Instagram user alleges him of inappropriate behavior

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jan 16, 2023 11:33 PM IST
Babar Azam is the captain of the Pakistan cricket team (Image: Twitter)
Babar Azam has been trending on Twitter since yesterday evening (January 15) after an Instagram user alleged that the current Pakistan skipper behaved inappropriately with her. She has shared private photos and voice recordings of chats with Babar, which grabbed everyone's attention on social media.

As per the details available online, it has been alleged that Babar Azam asked the girlfriend of a Pakistan cricketer to chat with him so that the player keeps his place in the team. While some fans believe the claims to be correct, there is no official or verified information available about the same.

A majority of the cricket universe members have backed Babar, with Pakistan fans trending hashtags like #StayStrongBabarAzam and #BehindYouSkipper. Babar seems to be ignoring the claims made on Instagram as he posted a photo of himself with the caption:

"Doesn't take too much to be happy."
Doesn't take too much to be happy ☺️ https://t.co/udKmZTHl6V

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions supporting Azam after he was accused of inappropriate behavior:

@babarazam258 Stay strong!
Our hero, our pride! The brave son of our soil. Babar Azam 💚 https://t.co/liZwHf5CWE
@babarazam258 Hope you're ok Babar. People can be nasty. ❤️❤️❤️❤️
@babarazam258 stay strong !💪
@babarazam258 You are an amazing human being and I know you will come out of this stronger!! 💙From India 🇮🇳 #WeStandWithBabar #BabarAzam
@babarazam258 Love you king. Keep on living ur best life… cause they mad they can’t be you 😘
This is babar Azam #WeStandWithBabar #StayStrongBabarAzam https://t.co/xq5CXR5l8U
Instagram fake account tries to defame Babar *Le BABAR AZAM https://t.co/qII3XSyyz9
Just watch how kind he is to his players❤#WeStandWithBabar #StayStrongBabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #BabarAzam https://t.co/zY9V0falk2
Babar Azam before and after some fake account tries to defame him. https://t.co/qfpa5xurrn
imam has changed his DP in support of captain babar azam !! 🇵🇰❤️ https://t.co/eIdz5BeI5W

What's next for Babar Azam?

The off-field controversy has angered the fans of the Pakistan captain but it seems like Babar Azam is not paying much attention to it. The Pakistan captain is currently on a short break after a hectic home schedule, where he led the team against England and New Zealand.

Pakistan lost the Test series against England and ODI series against New Zealand but secured a draw in the Tests against the Black Caps. They have qualified for the 2023 World Cup but are out of the race to the ICC World Test Championship final.

As far as international cricket is concerned, the Pakistan team will take a break now. Their next series is scheduled to take place against New Zealand in April. Meanwhile, the top players of Pakistan, including captain Babar, will be in action in PSL 2023 from February 13 to March 19.

