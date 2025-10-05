"Our players might be challenged a little more" - Aakash Chopra questions India for not playing pink-ball Tests in IND vs WI 2025 series

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for not scheduling pink-ball Tests in the ongoing series against the West Indies. He noted that day-night Tests might be slightly competitive and challenge the Indian team more.

India thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test of the two-match series in Ahmedabad. The hosts declared their first innings at their overnight score of 448/5 on Saturday (October 4) and bowled the visitors out for 146 in their second innings in just 45.1 overs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener wondered why both Tests against the West Indies aren't being played with the pink ball, highlighting that it might have posed a bigger challenge for Shubman Gill and company and prepared them for such games played in the away series against Australia.

"Why don't we play pink-ball Test matches? When we go to play the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, we play a pink-ball Test match. We play in Adelaide and lose there. We play because Australia get a lot of revenue from that. However, we play one Test in two or three years. Why do we play?" Chopra said (1:40).

"Either don't play there, or if you are playing there, play here too. Both Test matches should have been played with the pink ball because there is no excitement, competition, contest, and skill level. At least the opposing team might become slightly competitive. Our players might be challenged a little more," he added.

Aakash Chopra opined that India will never host pink-ball Tests if they don't play them against the West Indies. He added that the BCCI should refuse to play day-night Tests in Australia as well in such a scenario.

"How can you say there should be a contest?" - Aakash Chopra bats for a two-tier system after IND vs WI 2025 1st Test

The West Indies batted less than 90 overs across their two innings. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra batted for a two-tier structure in Tests, highlighting the absence of a contest in the first Test between India and the West Indies.

"Make it two-tier - that has become my pet peeve now. If before the match started, you say it would be over in two-and-a-half days, that the West Indies aren't capable of more than that, and if it happens like that on a good surface, where you get out for 162 once and 146 the second time, where the Indian team lost only five wickets and the opposing team lost 20, how can you say there should be a contest?" he said (10:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that he can't complain if fans weren't interested in watching the Ahmedabad Test.

"Test cricket is our most unique format, which is played over five days, where the WTC has come and everything has been done, but can I complain if you are not watching it? It's not your mistake. Don't watch, it's okay, because nothing worth watching is happening," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra questioned the standard of cricket in the first Test between India and the West Indies. He wondered whether anyone should watch a contest where one team is among the best in the world and the other side plays club-level cricket.

