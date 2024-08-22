"Outperforming Babar for the last couple of years" - Fans react to Mohammad Rizwan's career-best 171* in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Mohammad Rizwan shone with the bat for Pakistan in the team's ongoing Test series opener against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday (August 22). The keeper-batter registered his highest-ever score in the format, remaining unbeaten on 171 off 239 balls in the first innings.

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first. Pakistan found themselves in a precarious position, losing early wickets. The hosts were 114/4 when Rizwan walked out to bat.

The right-handed batter played with a counterattacking approach, countering the Bangladeshi bowlers with great aplomb. Rizwan struck three sixes and 11 fours, finishing with an impressive strike rate of 71.55.

This was Rizwan's third century in Test cricket. With the knock, he ended a two-year century drought in the format. Several fans took to social media, lauding the Pakistani wicketkeeper for his stunning batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Many fans praised Rizwan for his brilliant century, with some even opining that he is arguably the best all-format Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter.

"Rizwan has easily been Pakistan’s best ODI and Test cricketer of the last couple of years. Regardless of what you think of him as a T20 batter, that shouldn’t take away from what he has achieved in the longer formats. Scored tough runs very consistently. More than anyone else. wrote a fan

"Rizwan is easily the best all format WicketKeeper Pakistan ever produced and I can't hear otherwise." commented another

"Rizwan has been outperforming Babar for the last couple of years. Surely, he has been our best batsman in longer formats for a while now. He has always scored tough runs." chimed in yet another

Mohammad Rizwan stitched together a mammoth 240-run partnership alongside vice-captain Saud Shakeel, the second-highest fifth-wicket stand for Pakistan against Bangladesh. The partnership propelled the home team into the pole position.

Pakistan ultimately declared their innings at 448/6 in the final session on Day 2. While Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 171, Saud Shakeel scored 141.

"He has surely proven himself to be an asset for Test Cricket in Pakistan" - PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi reserved high praise on Mohammad Rizwan following the player's 171*-run knock in the ongoing Test against Bangladesh.

He mentioned that Rizwan is an asset to Pakistan's Test team and he thoroughly enjoyed watching him bat. Naqvi wrote on the microblogging platform X:

"What an unstoppable force Muhammad Rizwan has proven to be in the Test Match today! Congratulations to him for scoring 150 runs with the help of 9 Fours and 3 Sixers! He has surely proven himself to be an asset for Test Cricket in Pakistan. What a treat to watch! Hoping to see his performance elevate in the coming matches as well, he has surely made Pakistani Cricket Fans proud!"

Mohammad Rizwan was chosen in the playing XI ahead of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Ahmed could now find it difficult to find a place in the Men in Green's starting lineup for the ongoing series.

