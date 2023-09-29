"Overhyped bowling team" - Pakistan trolled on social media for failing to defend 346-run target vs NZ in World Cup 2023 warm-up match

Pakistan bowlers failed to get going in their first warm-up match of the World Cup 2023 against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, September 29.

The Men in Green registered an impressive 345-run total, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan's 103-run knock and half-centuries from skipper Babar Azam (80) and Saud Shakeel (75). However, their bowlers let them down in the contest as the Blackcaps chased down the target in just 43.4 overs to complete a five-wicket win.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir, who picked up two wickets while conceding 68 runs from 10 overs, was the most economical bowler for Pakistan. Fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali finished with economy rates of 9.00 and 8.60, respectively.

Mohammad Wasim Jr also failed to make a significant impact, giving away 58 runs from seven overs and picking up a single wicket. It is worth noting that star speedster Shaheen Afridi did not bowl in the match.

Following the game, several fans took to social media to troll the Pakistani bowlers. Here are some of the best reactions:

Rachin Ravindra shone with the bat for New Zealand in the run chase. Walking out to bat as an opener, he scored 97 from just 72 balls. Daryl Mitchell (59) and Kane Williamson (54) also hit wonderful half-centuries before being retired out.

Mark Chapman finished the game for his side, remaining unbeaten on 65 off 41 deliveries.

Pakistan will now face Australia in their second warm-up match

Babar Azam and Co. will want to gather some much-needed momentum by clinching victory in their final warm-up match against Australia in Hyderabad on October 3.

Pakistan's recent ODI form has concerned many fans, given that they also failed to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final. They will hope to turn things around by coming up with an improved performance in the upcoming fixture.

The Men in Green will open their World Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6.