"Pagal awara Kutto se darna hota" - Mohammad Shami's estranged wife shares cryptic post after pacer's recent interview

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, shared a cryptic social media post after the veteran cricketer's recent interview. The former model claimed that efforts were being made to scare her. Jahan emphasized that she would not succumb to any kind of pressure, despite all the attempts to ruin her life. She remarked that she didn't have any such fear in 2018 as well. For the unversed, Jahan lodged an FIR against Shami and his family members at the Jadavpur police station in 2018. The charges included domestic violence and match-fixing.Jahan wrote on Instagram:&quot;Pagal awara Kutto se darna hota mujhe, to 2018 me hi dar jaati😁 Jitna chahe jor lagale mujhe darane ki,jhukane ki,barbad karne ki mai Allah ke karam se aur mazboot aur mazboot bante jaungi inshallah. (If I were to be afraid of mad dogs, I would have gotten scared in 2018 itself. Try as hard as you want to scare me, ruin me, but with Aallah's grace, I will only get stronger.)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan tied the knot on June 6, 2014. They were blessed with a baby girl, Aaira, on July 17, 2015. However, their marriage ended on a bitter note in 2018, leading to a public dispute. Last month, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay Jahan ₹4 lakh per month as alimony, out of which ₹2.5 lakh were for their daughter's expenses. &quot;I never regret the past&quot; - Mohammad Shami recently commented on his troubled marriage Mohammad Shami was asked if he regretted his marriage to Hasin Jahan during an interview with News 24. The star bowler clarified that he doesn't want to pay attention to any controversies and wants to focus only on his game. He stated that he didn't want to blame anyone and doesn't regret his past. Shami was quoted as saying by NDTV:&quot;Leave that. I never regret the past. What's gone is gone. I don't want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don't need these controversies.&quot;Shami didn't find a place in India's T20 squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. He is representing East Zone in the ongoing 2025 Duleep Trophy.