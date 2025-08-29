  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Mohammed Shami
  • "Pagal awara Kutto se darna hota" - Mohammad Shami's estranged wife shares cryptic post after pacer's recent interview

"Pagal awara Kutto se darna hota" - Mohammad Shami's estranged wife shares cryptic post after pacer's recent interview

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 29, 2025 18:25 IST
Hasin Jahan (left) and Mohammad Shami got married in 2014. (Pics: Instagram/hasinjahanofficial/Getty Images)
Hasin Jahan (left) and Mohammad Shami got married in 2014. (Pics: Instagram/hasinjahanofficial/Getty Images)

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, shared a cryptic social media post after the veteran cricketer's recent interview. The former model claimed that efforts were being made to scare her.

Ad

Jahan emphasized that she would not succumb to any kind of pressure, despite all the attempts to ruin her life. She remarked that she didn't have any such fear in 2018 as well.

For the unversed, Jahan lodged an FIR against Shami and his family members at the Jadavpur police station in 2018. The charges included domestic violence and match-fixing.

Jahan wrote on Instagram:

"Pagal awara Kutto se darna hota mujhe, to 2018 me hi dar jaati😁 Jitna chahe jor lagale mujhe darane ki,jhukane ki,barbad karne ki mai Allah ke karam se aur mazboot aur mazboot bante jaungi inshallah. (If I were to be afraid of mad dogs, I would have gotten scared in 2018 itself. Try as hard as you want to scare me, ruin me, but with Aallah's grace, I will only get stronger.)"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Mohammad Shami and Hasin Jahan tied the knot on June 6, 2014. They were blessed with a baby girl, Aaira, on July 17, 2015. However, their marriage ended on a bitter note in 2018, leading to a public dispute.

Last month, the Calcutta High Court ordered Shami to pay Jahan ₹4 lakh per month as alimony, out of which ₹2.5 lakh were for their daughter's expenses.

"I never regret the past" - Mohammad Shami recently commented on his troubled marriage

Mohammad Shami was asked if he regretted his marriage to Hasin Jahan during an interview with News 24. The star bowler clarified that he doesn't want to pay attention to any controversies and wants to focus only on his game.

Ad

He stated that he didn't want to blame anyone and doesn't regret his past. Shami was quoted as saying by NDTV:

"Leave that. I never regret the past. What's gone is gone. I don't want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don't need these controversies."

Shami didn't find a place in India's T20 squad for the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. He is representing East Zone in the ongoing 2025 Duleep Trophy.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 5 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 14 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Suketu Desai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications