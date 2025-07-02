Court orders senior India pacer to pay ₹4 lakh alimony to estranged wife every month

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami faces a substantial legal setback, with the Calcutta High Court ordering him to pay a monthly alimony of ₹ 4 Lakh to his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan. The 34-year-old must pay ₹ 1.5 Lakh per month for Hasin Jahan's maintenance and ₹ 2.5 Lakh per month for the care and other expenses of their daughter.

Ad

The amount will be imposed from a back date of seven years (2018) when his divorce case was filed under the 'Protection of Women From Domestic Violence' Act.

Shami's estranged wife, Jahan, had appealed against an order by the Alipore Court in Kolkata in 2018, which directed him to pay ₹ 1.3 Lakh for her and their daughter's expenses. Jahan had originally sought a combined ₹ 10 lakh for her and their daughter, but the lower court turned down the request.

Ad

Trending

Justice Mukherjee stated in his order (via India Today):

"In my considered opinion, a sum of Rs 1,50,000 per month to the petitioner no.1 (wife) and Rs 2,50,000 to her daughter would be just, fair and reasonable to ensure financial stability for both petitioners."

Hasin Jahan is a former model and cheerleader for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). She married Shami in 2014, and the couple were blessed with a daughter in 2015.

Ad

However, in 2018, Jahan accused Shami of domestic violence, dowry harassment, and match-fixing, turning the relationship haywire since.

Mohammed Shami endured a poor return to Indian side post injury

Mohammed Shami has struggled with the ball since returning to action from a long injury layoff in 2024. The 34-year-old has played the two ODIs against England, followed by the 2025 Champions Trophy this year.

Ad

Despite picking up 11 wickets in seven matches, Shami conceded runs at an economy of almost six. Nevertheless, India won the Champions Trophy title, with the veteran pacer making a timely contribution with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs in the semifinal against Australia.

Yet, things went south for Shami in the 2025 IPL season, where he struggled to make an impact for his new franchise, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The speedster picked up only six wickets in nine matches at an average of 56.16 and an economy of over 11.

Shami was subsequently dropped from the Indian side for the ongoing England Test series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More