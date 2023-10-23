PAK vs AFG Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs Afghanistan 2023 World Cup match

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in match number 22 of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, October 23. This will be a day-night game and will begin at 2:00 PM IST. Pakistan are fifth in the points table with two wins and two losses from four games. Afghanistan are last with one victory and three defeats.

Pakistan began their World Cup campaign with two wins. They beat Netherlands by 81 runs and chased down a record target of 345 versus Sri Lanka. However, their frailties were exposed in the much-hyped clash against arch-rivals India. In their last match, they again struggled, going down to Australia by 62 runs. Pakistan conceded 367 runs with the ball, which proved to be a few too many.

After registering a memorable win against England by 69 runs, Afghanistan failed against New Zealand, losing by 149 runs. They were lethargic in most departments. They conceded 288/6 with the ball and then folded up for 139.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan and Afghanistan have met on seven occasions in one-day internationals, with Pakistan enjoying a 100 percent success record. The teams met for the first time in February 2012 and most recently during a three-match ODI series in August 2023.

Expand Tweet

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 7

Matches won by Pakistan: 7

Matches won by Afghanistan: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Pakistan vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two sides have clashed only once in the ODI World Cup, which was during the previous edition in 2019. Pakistan registered a three-wicket win in Leeds in a tight contest. Chasing 230, Pakistan slipped to 156/6 before Imad Wasim (49*) guided them home in the last over.

Last 5 Pakistan vs Afghanistan ODI matches

The two sides met in a three-match one-day series in Sri Lanka in August this year, with Pakistan completed a 3-0 whitewash of the opponents.

Expand Tweet

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between Pakistan and Afghanistan:

PAK (268/8) beat AFG (209) by 59 runs, Aug 26, 2023

PAK (302/9) beat AFG (300/5) by 1 wicket, Aug 24, 2023

PAK (201) beat AFG (59) by 142 runs, Aug 22, 2023

PAK (230/7) beat AFG (227/9) by 3 wickets, Jun 29, 2019

PAK (258/7) beat AFG (257/6) by 3 wickets, Sep 21, 2018