PAK vs NED weather report: Rain prediction & weather in Perth for today's T20 World Cup 2022 match

Pakistan will lock horns with the Netherlands in a Super 12 game of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 30. Another rain-interrupted clash awaits fans as the weather forecast in Perth suggests that there is a chance of precipitation during the PAK vs NED T20 World Cup match.

The Men in Green lie on the verge of bowing out of the showpiece T20 event after losing their first two games against India and Zimbabwe. They failed to defend 16 runs in the last over against the Men in Blue, while they failed to chase down 131 against Zimbabwe in their last game.

They have failed to perform consistently and their batting has come under the scanner. Pakistan need to play out of their skin to keep themselves afloat in the T20 World Cup.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Netherlands Head Coach said, "Pakistan are beatable and we've seen that in the last match". Netherlands Head Coach said, "Pakistan are beatable and we've seen that in the last match".

Pakistan are in the must-win zone, and even if they accumulate all six available points from the three remaining games, it doesn't guarantee them a place in the semi-finals.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, came close to winning against Bangladesh but eventually fell nine runs short. However, they suffered a crushing 56-run defeat in their last outing against India.

Their primary area of concern has been their bowling. Dutch bowlers need to come good and fire as a unit against Pakistan's batters, who are already under immense pressure after two games. The Netherlands will hope to spoil Babar Azam and Co.'s party on Sunday.

PAK vs NED - Weather update in Perth - Rain predicted

ICC @ICC



Who are you cheering for today?



#BANvZIM | #NEDvPAK | #INDvSA A pivotal day in Group 2 with every team involved in a #T20WorldCup triple-headerWho are you cheering for today? A pivotal day in Group 2 with every team involved in a #T20WorldCup triple-header 😍Who are you cheering for today?#BANvZIM | #NEDvPAK | #INDvSA https://t.co/HLRP7suAE4

Another rain-interrupted game is on the cards as the Perth weather forecast shows there is a chance of 35 percent precipitation at the start of the game. However, it will go down to 19 percent as the PAK vs NED T20 World Cup match progresses.

Temperatures will hover around 16 degrees Celsius in Perth on Sunday. The humidity will be around 50 percent, meaning it will be pleasant for the players out in the middle.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes