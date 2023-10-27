PAK vs SA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Pakistan vs South Africa 2023 World Cup match

A struggling Pakistan team take on a rampant South African outfit in the 26th game of the 2023 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 27.

This will be a day-night clash and begin at 2:00 pm IST. With three consecutive losses, Pakistan are sixth in the points table, while South Africa have leapt to second with four wins in five games.

After going down to India and Australia, Pakistan suffered a setback against Afghanistan in Chennai, losing by eight wickets. Batting first, Pakistan posted a competitive total of 282-7, but Afghanistan were amazingly clinical in the chase, romping home in 49 overs.

Continuing their brilliant run in the 2023 World Cup, South Africa thumped Bangladesh by 149 runs at the Wankhede in Mumbai. Quinton de Kock clobbered 174 off 140, his third hundred of the edition, while Heinrich Klaasen slammed 90 off 49.

The Proteas put up a massive 382 on the board before restricting Bangladesh to 233.

Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

Pakistan and South Africa have met 82 times in one-dayers, with the Proteas enjoying a significant 51-30 lead. There have been no tied games between the teams, while one meeting produced a no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 82

Matches won by Pakistan: 30

Matches won by South Africa: 51

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 1

PAK vs SA head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

The two teams have met five times in the ODI World Cup, with South Africa having won three games and Pakistan two.

During the previous edition in 2019, Pakistan beat the Proteas by 49 runs at Lord’s, with Haris Sohail starrting with 89 off 59.

Last 5 Pakistan vs South Africa ODI matches

Pakistan and South Africa last met in the one-day format in the three-match series in South Africa in April 2021, which the visitors won 2-1.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODIs between Pakistan and South Africa:

PAK (320/7) beat SA (292) by 28 runs, Apr 07, 2021

SA (341/6) beat PAK (324/9) by 17 runs, Apr 04, 2021

PAK (274/7) beat SA (273/6) by 3 wickets, Apr 02, 2021

PAK (308/7) beat SA (259/9) by 49 runs, Jun 23, 2019

SA (241/3) beat PAK (240/8) by 7 wickets, Jan 30, 2019