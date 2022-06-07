"Have seen my chachu play here, very excited"- Imam-ul-Haq ahead of his first match in Multan for Pakistan against West Indies

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has been a regular in the one-day team and is about to play his 50th ODI for his country. What's even more special is that he will be playing his first game for Pakistan at his home ground in Multan.

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq is also Imam's uncle and the 26-year-old recalled how he used to watch him dominate bowling attacks in Multan. The southpaw is hopeful that he will have a memorable outing when Pakistan take on West Indies there in the first ODI.

Speaking in a video posted by Pakistan Cricket on Twitter, here's what Imam-ul-Haq had to say about the special occasion:

"I have always seen my chachu (uncle (Inzamam-ul-Haq)) play here. So I am very excited to play my first match (for Pakistan) here. I have been born here and even while coming from the bus, I was remembering how things were in my childhood. So It is a really nice moment for me and I am looking forward to it."

There were highs & lows, but enjoyed a lot: Imam-ul-Haq on ODI career so far

Although Imam-ul-Haq always had the talent to make it big for Pakistan, he didn't always get the recognition. Many thought that he was only picked in the Pakistan setup because Inzamam was the then-chairman of selectors.

However, the 26-year-old explained how his teammates' support has helped him taste a bit of success in his career so far. He stated:

"I would like to thank everyone and especially my teammates as I am going to play my 50th ODI. The game of cricket teaches you a lot of things. There were highs, lows, as well as criticism. But I have enjoyed a lot and my teammates have made me enjoy it even more."

After whitewashing The Netherlands, the new-look West Indies will be hoping to put up another impressive performance, this time in Pakistan

