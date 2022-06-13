ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on June 13

Pakistan continue their winning streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League with a 3-0 clean sweep against West Indies at home. The Men in Green won the third ODI of the series by 53 runs via the DLS method at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday, June 12.

Courtesy of the win, Pakistan now own the fourth position in the points table with 90 points from 15 matches. Having begun this series in 10th position, they have now made it to the top four. West Indies, meanwhile, slipped to fifth spot after failing to record even one win against Pakistan.

Speaking of the dead rubber contest that took place in Multan, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. They got off to a good start and were 85/0 at one stage, but Nicholas Pooran turned the match upside down by picking up four wickets in quick succession.

Bowling for the first time in ODI cricket, captain Pooran dismissed Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris. Hayden Walsh then trapped Babar Azam in front of his stumps, with Pakistan reeling at 117/5.

Shadab Khan played a match-winning knock for Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League contest

Shadab Khan scored 86 runs for Pakistan in Multan (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

All-rounder Shadab Khan came to Pakistan's rescue with 86 runs off 78 deliveries and helped the Men in Green finish with 269/9 on the board in the allotted 48 overs. The match was interrupted for a while because of a dust storm.

Chasing 270 runs in 48 overs, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals. Akeal Hosein played a counter-attacking 37-ball 60, but his efforts were not enough to guide the visitors to a win.

Eventually, West Indies were all out for 216 runs in 37.2 overs. They did not earn even one point from this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series.

