"What are they even doing? What are they even planning?"- Salman Butt blasts Pakistan think tank despite series win against West Indies

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes Pakistan's ODI series win against West Indies has papered a lot of cracks that the hosts still need to address.

Left-hander Khushdil Shah played a match-winning knock of 41*(23) in the first ODI. However, he batted at No.8 in the second ODI after the opposition had triggered a Pakistan batting collapse.

Although the collapse didn't hurt them as far as the result of the game was concerned, Salman Butt feels the hosts aren't making the best use of their resources.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Butt had to say after Pakistan's resounding 120-run win over the visitors:

“There are certain things that Pakistan can sort out for themselves. Like in the first ODI, Khushdil Shah finished the game brilliantly for Pakistan and won the game for the team and was unbeaten as well. But in the next game,. when Pakistan were in trouble, they sent Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan before Khushdil. What are they even doing? What are they even planning?”

Salman Butt firmly believes Khushdil is more than just a dasher and Pakistan should use him effectively. The 37-year-old was unhappy that the likes of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan batted ahead of the southpaw. He added:

“They should have sent Khushdil ahead and allowed him to play a big innings. Yes he did finish a game, but does that mean you have reserved his batting for only those last 4-5 overs? Look at his domestic record. Look at how many centuries he has got. He is a batsman, but you are sending bowling all-rounders ahead of him.”

Allhamdolillah for the series win against @windiescricket in the city of saints Multan! Once again top team effort, @mnawaz94 bowled like a boss with serious command and authority, loved it!Thank you Multan for coming in huge numbers to support, Pakistan Zindabad

Salman Butt questioned Pakistan's strategy in playing Mohammad Harris

Mohammad Harris was named as the backup wicketkeeper to Mohammad Rizwan before the series began. However, he got to play the second ODI as a pure middle-order batter.

Salman Butt opined that someone like Shan Masood or Kamran Ghulam would have been a much better option. He stated:

"Another thing, you are playing Mohammad Harris, but you are not playing him as a wicketkeeper. If he is replacing Sarfaraz then why aren't you playing him as a wicketkeeper-batsman? If you need him as a middle-order batter then play Shan Masood or Kamran Ghulam. West Indies aren't posing us any challenges because they have problems of their own. But which direction are we heading into? What is our strategy?"

West Indies will be hoping for a consolation win in the final ODI to avoid a whitewash.

