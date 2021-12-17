"Y'all killed the series" - Netizens react to Pakistan's record chase in 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Pakistan pulled off a stunning chase in the third T20 International (T20I) against the West Indies today to register a 3-0 series win. The chase was led by Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, who helped Pakistan to 208 in 18.5 overs to seal a 7-wicket win in Karachi.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB

Pakistan players pose with the glittering T20I series trophy.

#PAKvWI

#HumTouKhelainGey One happy team indeed! 😃Pakistan players pose with the glittering T20I series trophy. One happy team indeed! 😃Pakistan players pose with the glittering T20I series trophy.#PAKvWI #HumTouKhelainGey https://t.co/AgQ0rQPapo

West Indies openers Brandon King and Shamarh Brooks got the visitors off to a good start after captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat.

King scored 42 off 21 before being castled by Mohammad Wasim. Brooks kept the momentum going, hitting 49 off 31 before falling in the 10th over.

From there, it was Pooran who stole the show with the bat as he galloped on to a 37-ball 64. The southpaw smashed two boundaries and six sixes as he helped power his team to a large total.

Darren Bravo also played his part, hitting an unbeaten 34 off 27, but the Windies innings lost momentum after Pooran's dismissal in the 18th over, as they only managed 15 runs in the last 16 balls.

Pakistan's essay nearly started in disaster as debutant Gudakesh Motie trapped Mohammad Rizwan LBW with his first ball, but the wicketkeeper reviewed and got a reprieve.

Rizwan made the most of his second chance as he went on to play a stunning knock of 87 off 45, with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Rizwan and Babar Azam proved to be too good for an inexperienced West Indies bowling attack as they chipped away at the total at a quick tempo.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam too played a brilliant innings of 79 off 53, hitting nine boundaries and two sixes in the process.

The two put on a 158-run stand that all but sealed the match and by the time Rizwan fell, with the score at 184/2, the damage had already been done.

Asif Ali smashed 21 off 7 deliveries to finish the game off with more than an over to spare.

It was Pakistan's highest ever run chase in T20Is and sealed a comprehensive series win for them.

Rizwan was named Player of the Series for his 203 runs in the three-match series.

"Excellent display by Babar and Rizwan" - Twitter in awe of Pakistan's brilliant chase

Netizens had plenty of praise for Pakistan and particularly Mohammad Rizwan, who became the first player to score over 2000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja was at the forefront of giving his countrymen a round of applause. Several others also took to Twitter to congratulate Pakistan. Here are some of the best reactions:

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja #PAKvWI Very impressive record chase tonight.Self belief & calmness was at the heart of that feat!Great year for Rizwan & he doesn’t have a bad partner in Babar too. Pity about the rescheduling of the ODI series but we will have a full fledged fit WI team for that June encounter. #PAKvWI Very impressive record chase tonight.Self belief & calmness was at the heart of that feat!Great year for Rizwan & he doesn’t have a bad partner in Babar too. Pity about the rescheduling of the ODI series but we will have a full fledged fit WI team for that June encounter.

Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial Great chase by Pakistan today! Well done Babar, Rizwan and the entire team. Thank you West Indies for putting on a real show despite limited resources. Great to see a good crowd at the National Stadium. Great chase by Pakistan today! Well done Babar, Rizwan and the entire team. Thank you West Indies for putting on a real show despite limited resources. Great to see a good crowd at the National Stadium.

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Pakistan in their T20I history have four 150plus partnerships. All four between Babar and Rizwan! #PakvWI Pakistan in their T20I history have four 150plus partnerships. All four between Babar and Rizwan! #PakvWI

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph

Good going. Tough total to chase. Back in form @babarazam258 Good going. Tough total to chase. Back in form @babarazam258 . Good going. Tough total to chase.

