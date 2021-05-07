PAK vs ZIM 2021: 36-year-old Tabish Khan becomes second-oldest Test debutant for Pakistan

36-year-old pacer Tabish Khan has become the 245th player and the second oldest debutant to play Test cricket for Pakistan. He was handed his international debut in the second Test against Zimbabwe which has started on Friday, with Faheem Ashraf making way for Khan.

A consistent performer in domestic cricket, Tabish Khan has 598 wickets in First-Class cricket in 137 matches at an average of 24.29. He received his Test cap from Pakistan head coach and former captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

Tabish Khan’s domestic record

Tabish Khan has incredible numbers in FC cricket

Making his First-Class debut in the 2002-03 season, Tabish Khan has played the game professionally for almost two decades.

He has found more success in red-ball cricket and hasn’t played the white-ball version of the game since 2018. The Sindh player played for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in 2018.

After he was handed his Test cap, an elated Tabish Khan said:

“I am speechless. Any young boy who starts playing cricket in Pakistan hopes to play for the national side someday, especially in Test cricket. It has been a long journey, but today that dream has come true for me. I am elated and can’t express it in words. I have the Pakistan star on my chest and will give more than 110% when I step onto the field."

Tabish Khan is the oldest Test debutant for Pakistan in more than 60 years

Tabish Khan won’t be the oldest man to bowl for Pakistan in Test cricket, as the honour belongs to Miran Bux. The off-spinner was 47 years and 284 days old when he played against India in Lahore in a Test match in 1954-55.

Across formats, Tabish Khan is the third-oldest debutant for Pakistan. Rafatullah Mohmand appeared in T20Is at the age of 39 during the England-Pakistan series in the UAE in 2015-16.

Younis Ahmed and Inzamam-ul-Haq made their ODI and T20I debuts at the age of 39 and 26, respectively. However, both had played Test cricket long before they first appeared in the aforementioned formats.

Meanwhile, Tabish Khan will hope to bowl Pakistan to a clean sweep of wins on their African tour. After winning the T20I and ODI series in South Africa, the visitors travelled north to Zimbabwe and won the T20I series.

Pakistan dominated proceedings in the first Test, winning it comfortably. The visitors have elected to bat first in the second Test which has started in Harare.