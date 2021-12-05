Watch: Pakistan captain Babar Azam bats in dressing room as rain halts play on second day of Dhaka Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam amusingly batted in the dressing room amid a rain-enforced break during the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. In the brief clip uploaded by Pakistan cricket's official Twitter handle, Azam played a defensive shot and was beaten.

Only 57 overs were possible on the first day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan, as persistent rains played spoilsport. Showers continued on the second day, abandoning the first session's play. Pakistan, who ended the day on 188-2, resumed at 12:50 PM local time on the second day.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Rain might have kept our boys off the field, but they had a gripping match of their own in the dressing room



Babar Azam batted first, and had a cautious start Rain might have kept our boys off the field, but they had a gripping match of their own in the dressing roomBabar Azam batted first, and had a cautious start https://t.co/sDQkIojpWP

After electing to bat first, the tourists started the day promisingly, as Abid Ali and Abdullah Shafique stitched a 59-run opening stand. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam snared both wickets, rattling the stumps of both batters.

However, captain Azam and veteran Azhar Ali took control of proceedings, with the former accumulating a half-century. Unfortunately, only six overs materialised before the umpires decided to abandon play on day two. Pakistan reached 188-2, with the partnership between Azam and Ali yielding 118.

Pakistan lead the two-match series after winning the first Test

While rains might wash out the second Test, Pakistan are likely to win the series. Azam and co. came out on top in Chattogram, beating the hosts by eight wickets. Abid Ali scored 133 and 91 in that game earn the Man of the Match award.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB

#MULvISB #NationalT20Cup Abid Ali is the Man of the Match for his remarkable batting performance. Abid Ali is the Man of the Match for his remarkable batting performance.#MULvISB #NationalT20Cup https://t.co/4fqSnXXWl6

In that Test, Pakistan conceded a 44-run first-innings lead despite being 146-0 in pursuit of Bangladesh's first-innings total of 330. However, left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi took a fifer in the second innings to help Pakistan bowl the hosts out for 157 in their second essay.

The visitors then chased down 202 in the fourth innings without breaking a sweat, thanks to Ali and Shafique laying the foundation with a 151-run opening stand.

Also Read Article Continues below

With three days left in the rain-marred second Test, the visitors will have to score some brisk runs and look to bowl out Bangladesh cheaply. A draw would suffice for Pakistan to win the series.

Edited by Bhargav