ICC rankings: Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam gain rankings after Pakistan win the second Test against the West Indies

Pakistan pace bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has surged to the top ten in the ICC Test bowling rankings, while Babar Azam has made a narrow rise in the batsmen's division. Shaheen Shah Afridi's ten-wicket haul in the second Test against the West Indies in Kingston prompted him to surge to eighth spot. His efforts enabled Babar Azam's men to level the two-match series against the hosts in the final match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi started the series by taking eight wickets in the first Test, with four each in either inning. However, the left-arm seamer's haul was not enough to prevent a one-wicket loss in that test. West Indies seamer Kemar Roach held his nerve to chase down 168 in the final innings.

Afridi followed up with another brilliant performance in the second and final Test. He took six in the first innings, helping the tourists gain a substantial lead. Pakistan set a target of 329 runs for the West Indies, with the hosts sliding down to a 109-run loss. Afridi added four more wickets to his tally in the second innings.

He topped the wickets tally for the series with 18 scalps to his name. While Afridi rose to eighth position, Australia's Pat Cummins remained in first spot.

Babar Azam and Rishabh Pant exchange positions in the batting rankings

Rishabh Pant. (Credits: Getty)

Additionally, Pakistan captain Babar Azam jumped to seventh spot in the standings, while India's Rishabh Pant dropped to eighth. Azam's 75 and 33 in the second Test prompted the rise in the rankings. Azam's 75 was pivotal in rescuing Pakistan from a shaky start in the first innings.

Pant is yet to contribute anything substantial to India's ongoing England tour. The southpaw got starts in the ICC World Test Championship final and the two Tests against England. However, he is yet to convert them into a notable innings. With three Tests remaining, Pant can still regain his spot in the rankings. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson holds the top spot.

