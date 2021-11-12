T20 World Cup 2021: "We can't let this loss break us" - Babar Azam uplifts his teammates following Australia's win in the semi-final

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam raised its team's morale following a stunning five-wicket loss to Australia in the semifinals of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Babar Azam spoke in the dressing room after the game, requesting his teammates learn from this defeat and stick by one another.

Australia registered a come-from-behind victory in Dubai on Thursday as Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis threaded an unbroken 81-run stand. Pakistan had the game well within their grasp; however, their lackluster fielding cost them.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB Babar Azam, Saqlain Mushtaq and Matthew Hayden are proud of their side despite a five-wicket defeat in #T20WorldCup semi-final. Babar Azam, Saqlain Mushtaq and Matthew Hayden are proud of their side despite a five-wicket defeat in #T20WorldCup semi-final. https://t.co/kAem5PrWjj

In a video uploaded by Pakistan cricket's official Twitter handle, Babar Azam addressed his side and said he understands their pain. However, Azam requested everyone to maintain unity, not to play the blame game and take lessons from this.

"We are all in pain and grieved by where we went wrong and where we could've done better. No one will tell us as we already know it. But we have to learn from it and we can't let this loss break us as a unit. I'm requesting not to blame individuals and we as a team, didn't perform well."

He added:

"We did lose, but we will learn from this and bounce back. We have to ensure we don't repeat these mistakes moving forward and let's maintain this bond amongst ourselves because this is a result of our hard work."

The 27-year old praised his teammates for playing magnificently throughout the group stage and added:

"It is difficult to create such a connection; hence, let's get through this defeat together. As captain, I back every player and I'm thankful to all of you for responding well to me and fostering a good dressing room atmosphere. Everyone has given their everything and taken responsibility and it's what is required from a team. Efforts are within our control and we will put it; however, results are not in our hands. Results will follow if a side gives its maximum effort."

Right-arm seamer Hasan Ali came into the firing line for his wicketless four overs and dropping a catch off Matthew Wade's bat. Wade subsequently smacked Shaheen Shah Afridi for three sixes as Australia won with an over to spare.

"The quicker we move on from this loss, the better" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

Azam stressed about reflecting on their mistakes; however, wanted the side to maintain that positivity by supporting each other and overcome this loss.

"Hence, please don't drop your shoulders and I know everyone is grieving. It's only a matter of time and think about where we could've gone better. Please support each other and these are times where everyone must pick each other up. I urge you not to talk about anyone negatively and forge a positive environment by backing one another and enjoying. Let's learn from this and the more quickly we move on from this loss, the better."

Sunday's final in Dubai will see Australia and New Zealand lock horns as both sides aim to lift their first T20 World Cup.

Edited by Diptanil Roy