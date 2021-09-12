"Cricketers and analysts have their own point of view" - Mohammad Wasim reacts to Shoaib Akhtar's 'puppet' comment

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim has responded to former paceman Shoaib Akhtar's 'puppet' jab following the much-criticized T20 World Cup squad selection.

“The Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup will be changed. Mohammad Wasim is not a chief selector, he is just a puppet,” Akhtar had told PTV Sports.

Akhtar was one of the few former Pakistan cricketers who criticized the squad picked for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Fakhar Zaman was left out of the 15-man squad and Sharjeel Khan wasn't picked altogether. Instead, selectors recalled Asif Ali and included Azam Khan, and that invited backlash from various quarters.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim responded to Akhtar's comments and revealed he doesn't gel with Shoaib Akhtar the way he used to. Wasim highlighted that while he respects Akhtar's views, he thinks the 46-year old isn't right.

"Shoaib [Akhtar] is a very good friend and we spend a lot of time together. Earlier, we used to do shows together but now we don’t interact in the same manner. Cricketers and analysts have their own point of view and I respect that but that doesn’t mean that they are right all the time," Pakistan's chief selector said.

Wasim also denied claims that new PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has had an overwhelming influence in the team selection.

"The role of chief selector is always a pressure job, no matter who is the chairman. I have not felt any pressure since his [Ramiz Raja] appointment. Every new chairman brings a new direction with him and Ramiz bhai also gave us a clear message, to the team and us, in this regard. Following that direction and policies is part of our job. As far as the future is concerned, that is something we both can’t predict."

Before the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will take on New Zealand and England in seven T20Is.

Mohammad Wasim hopeful of Pakistan going the distance in the T20 World Cup

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

Wasim is hopeful that the Pakistan squad will perform well against New Zealand and England at home, followed by the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

"We have selected the best possible squad and I’m very hopeful that this team will put up a good show in the upcoming series as well as the T20 World Cup. Obviously, we won’t select the squad after listening to media or social media. My job is such that I can’t make everyone happy,"

Also Read

Pakistan, captained by Babar Azam, will open their T20 World Cup campaign against India in Dubai on the 24th of October. They have been clubbed in Group 2 with India, Afghanistan, New Zealand and two teams who will come through the qualifying round.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava